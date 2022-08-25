When and where is the next F1 2022 race?
All you need to know ahead of the next Formula 1 race of the 2022 season
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.
The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third as he was outdone on strategy by Red Bull and sheer race pace.
It means Russell has overtaken Carlos Sainz in the overall standings, with Sergio Perez third and Hamilton sixth. The next race will take place following some big news at the end of the summer break, with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.
The weekend of 26-28 August sees F1 return after a four-week absence to a fan favourite at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium; a track whose future in F1 is shrouded in doubt despite its traditional spot in the calendar.
Here is everything you need to know.
When and where is the next race?
After four weeks off in August , Formula 1 rolls into Spa for the Belgium Grand Prix from 26-28 August.
First and second practice takes place at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday August 26th, before third practice at midday on Saturday August 27th and qualifying at 3pm (BST).
The race on Sunday August 28th starts at 2pm (BST).
What has been said?
Daniel Ricciardo has said his premature McLaren exit will be a “bittersweet one”, after it was announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.
Ricciardo joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 campaign, on a deal that was set to run until the end of 2023. However, disappointing performances since his arrival had put his position at the team in doubt, and McLaren revealed on Wednesday that the Australian’s contract has now been cut short.
Ricciardo, who will drive for McLaren until the end of the current F1 season, issued his own statement on Wednesday saying: “Hey, everyone, I wanted to share some news. It’s not great, it’s bittersweet for sure, but I think it’s best you hear it from me: 2022 will be my last year with McLaren.
“Obviously we’ve put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted, so the team’s decided to make a change for next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed that it was the right thing for both of us.”
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 258 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points
3. Sergio Perez - 173 points
4. George Russell - 158 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points
7. Lando Norris - 76 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points
9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Lance Stroll - 4 points
19. Alex Albon - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 18 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 20 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 21 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
