The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third as he was outdone on strategy by Red Bull and sheer race pace.

It means Russell has overtaken Carlos Sainz in the overall standings, with Sergio Perez third and Hamilton sixth. The next race will take place following some big news at the end of the summer break, with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.

The weekend of 26-28 August sees F1 return after a four-week absence to a fan favourite at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium; a track whose future in F1 is shrouded in doubt despite its traditional spot in the calendar.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After four weeks off in August , Formula 1 rolls into Spa for the Belgium Grand Prix from 26-28 August.

First and second practice takes place at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday August 26th, before third practice at midday on Saturday August 27th and qualifying at 3pm (BST).

The race on Sunday August 28th starts at 2pm (BST).

What has been said?

Daniel Ricciardo has said his premature McLaren exit will be a “bittersweet one”, after it was announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.

Ricciardo joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 campaign, on a deal that was set to run until the end of 2023. However, disappointing performances since his arrival had put his position at the team in doubt, and McLaren revealed on Wednesday that the Australian’s contract has now been cut short.

Ricciardo, who will drive for McLaren until the end of the current F1 season, issued his own statement on Wednesday saying: “Hey, everyone, I wanted to share some news. It’s not great, it’s bittersweet for sure, but I think it’s best you hear it from me: 2022 will be my last year with McLaren.

“Obviously we’ve put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted, so the team’s decided to make a change for next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed that it was the right thing for both of us.”

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 258 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points

3. Sergio Perez - 173 points

4. George Russell - 158 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November