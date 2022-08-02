Jump to content
Oscar Piastri ‘will not be driving for Alpine’ despite team announcement

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 02 August 2022 19:22
Comments
(Independent)

Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine next season, just hours after the Formula One team announced he would be replacing Fernando Alonso.

Piastri, the Formula 2 champion, said Alpine’s announcement earlier in the day that he would take the vacant 2023 seat had been made without his agreement.

Alpine’s press release did not contain quotes from the 21-year-old, sparking uncertainty at whether Piastri was even aware of the team’s decision.

The Australian wrote on Twitter: “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year.

“This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

More follows

