Oscar Piastri replaces Fernando Alonso at Alpine for 2023 Formula 1 season

Oscar Piastri has been confirmed as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine after the two-time world champion joined Aston Martin on Monday.

The 21-year-old, who won Formula 2 last year and is currently a test driver for Alpine, will partner Esteban Ocon for the 2023 season.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said on Tuesday that Piastri’s team were “considering their options”, but the Australian has seemingly not taken long to decide where his future lies.

Amid rumours Piastri was in talks with McLaren, Szafnauer said: “There are some considerations going from a reserve driver contract with options to becoming a racing driver contract.

“I’m not privy to whatever pre-arrangement he has with McLaren if any any all but I hear the same rumours you do. But I do know he does have contractual obligations to us and we do to him.”

Oscar Piastri has been confirmed as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine for 2023 (Getty Images)

Piastri has nine-time Grand Prix winner and fellow Aussie Mark Webber as his manager and the former Red Bull driver had previously stated his protege must be on the F1 grid by next year.

An Alpine tweet read: “After four years as part of the Renault and Alpine family, Reserve Driver Oscar Piastri is promoted to a race seat alongside Esteban Ocon starting from 2023.”

Piastri has enjoyed a string of triumphs in his early stages of his career, winning the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup and the 2020 Formula 3 Championship as well as last year’s F2 triumph in his rookie season.

He became the sixth driver to win GP2/F2 in his debut year and has in 2022 been testing the 2021 Alpine F1 car, the A521, while waiting in the wings for a spot on the grid to open up.

Rumours were bound of Piastri being “loaned” out to Williams next year but a spot at his home team opened up after 41-year-old Spaniard Alonso surprisingly joined Aston next year on a “multi-year contract”, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement from F1 last week.