F1 announces 2025 release date of blockbuster film starring Brad Pitt

Formula One have revealed that the highly-anticipated film starring Brad Pitt in the lead role will be released on 25 June 2025 in cinemas worldwide.

The Apple Original Film, in conjunction with F1 and Warner Bros. Pictures, sees Pitt star as a former driver returning to Formula One, with British actor Damson Idris his rookie team-mate at fictional team APXGP.

Filming has already taken place at races on the calendar, most notably at Silverstone last year during the national anthems on the grid, and will continue at the British Grand Prix in a few weeks and conclude at Abu Dhabi in December.

The latest update came on Tuesday morning, with F1 announcing a release date of 25 June next year internationally and 27 June in North America.

Lewis Hamilton is also playing a part as executive producer, with the film directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

Academy Award-winner Javier Barden, nominee Kerry Cordon and Emmy Award-winner Tobias Menzies also star in next year’s blockbuster.

An F1 press release said: “Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters.

“The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.

“The global theatrical release will also include IMAX theatres. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customised theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.”

Brad Pitt stars in a new Formula 1-based film, to be released worldwide on 25 June 2025 ( Getty Images )

Pitt and co-star Damson Idris filmed scenes at Silverstone last year ( Getty Images )

Speaking at last year’s British Grand Prix about the role, Hollywood star Pitt said: “Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. it’s really amazing.”

He added that driving around the circuit was “humbling”: “I don’t know if you could call mine a hot lap, I’d call it kind of a warm lap.

“I’ve taken a few tours, unintentionally, through the grass,” he said while confirming he hadn’t hit anything hard yet, “Only my ego.”

Asked how he felt driving in front of the British GP crowd, Pitt said: “I wasn’t nervous... The guys really prepared me well.

“There’s a couple of corners where I can see the stands, but I was focused on the lines. I was able to appreciate the experience of driving when I was on the straights. This should be as authentic as we can get it.

“Lewis [Hamilton] wants us to respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is. As a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver. The aggression and dexterity, I have so much respect for it.”