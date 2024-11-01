F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Practice and sprint qualifying updates as Max Verstappen handed grid penalty
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris resume their battle for the F1 drivers’ title, with Ferarri closing in on the constructors’ title
The F1 season resumes in Sao Paulo in the Brazil Grand Prix after more drama between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris last week in Mexico City with the Briton cutting his rival’s lead.
Carlos Sainz stormed home to land victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to bolster Ferrari’s hopes of beating out McLaren and Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.
The Spaniard bids to further enhance his reputation before his Scuderia departure, with Lewis Hamilton poised to join in 2025.
Hamilton, meanwhile, endured another setback as he continues to struggle head-to-head with Mercedes teammate George Russell and will be determined to pick up form before the season and his time with the Silver Arrows is out.
Follow all the latest practice updates and build-up to sprint qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix below:
Brazil GP practice updates
Toto Wolff not in Sao Paulo, of course, he takes a week off.
Norris goes fastest in practice, then, with Russell and Bearman about two-tenths back.
Piastri, Albon, Leclerc the next drivers. Verstappen way down in 15th, but didn’t put the softs on.
And it’s more misery for Perez, too, no signs of improvement. Remember, ESPN Argentina reporting Christian Horner paying a visit to Williams hospitality, amid discussion surrounding Franco Colapinto.
Brazil GP practice updates
Uh oh, Lewis is in a spot of bother. From bouncing about a little, the Mercedes is still causing plenty of aggravation for the former world champion.
"I'm actually in a bit of pain, mate,” says Hamilton, on his 11th lap on the mediums. “How much longer we got?"
Pete Bonnington with an update for Hamilton: "It'll be one more lap when you cross the line."
“That was one bumpy ride, wow,” adds Russell.
Brazil GP practice updates
“My right elbow is getting caught on some duct tape,” Russell informs the Mercedes garage.
Now just five minutes to go... Behind Russell is Bearman in the Haas, after his late call-up.
And Norris up to third now too. Less than a tenth between the trio.
Brazil GP practice updates - Lewis Hamilton encounters problems at Interlagos
Three big hitters are testing their tyres with a long run.
All of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris remain on the mediums, logging data around their degradation.
And with 13 minutes remaining, Lewis Hamilton is a second behind Russell, but is also yet to switch out the mediums for the soft tyres.
“I’m bouncing across the track everywhere,” shouts Hamilton on the radio, all is not well at Mercedes.
Brazil GP practice updates: Impressive pace from George Russell and Mercedes
With 20 minutes to go the soft tyres are out and George Russell benefits first.
He’s quickest by almost a second and posts 1:10.791.
The speed is up at Interlagos after the track was relaid after last year’s race, with drivers more than a second faster than the corresponding session in 2023.
Brazil GP practice updates: Max Verstappen handed grid penalty
Max Verstappen has suffered a blow for the Brazil Grand Prix after being hit by an expected five-place grid penalty.
The Red Bull put new engine in his car ahead of the race in Sao Paulo.
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko had revealed the move was likely following a disappointing weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix after finishing sixth.
Verstappen made an early move in practice on Friday in pursuit of extra data at Interlagos and will hope to see results in Sprint Qualifying later.
Max Verstappen hit by grid penalty at Brazil Grand Prix in boost for Lando Norris
The Red Bull driver was hit with two 10-second penalties in Mexico last weekend before a sixth-placed finish
Brazil GP practice updates
McLaren looking to log plenty of data, no doubt, but both drivers are languishing down the leaderboard for fastest laps.
With 31 minutes to go, Oscar Piastri is 10th and Lando Norris 13th.
The papaya are keen to assess the new rear wing today.
Brazil GP practice updates
A low-key start in practice with 50 minutes remaining.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen with their first laps on the board and the pair sit sixth and seventh for now
Most using the medium tyres early on here, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly with the fastest laps so far.
Oliver Bearman replaces Kevin Magnussen for Friday in Brazil
Oliver Bearman will replace Kevin Magnussen in Friday’s practice and sprint qualifying in Brazil.
The Briton steps up with the Haas driver coming down with illness.
“MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday’s track running at the São Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness,” Haas said in a brief statement.
“Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties.
“The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course.”
Bearman will also drive in Saturday’s Sprint due to F1 regulations stating the driver who qualifies in the Sprint must also be in the seat for the Sprint race.
F1 Brazil Grand Prix Schedule
All times GMT
3 November
17:00: Grand Prix race
2 November
14:00 - 15:00: Sprint
18:00 - 19:00: Qualifying
1 November
14:30 - 15:30: Practice 1
18:30 - 19:14: Sprint Qualifying
