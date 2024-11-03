F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Race updates, stream and times as Esteban Ocon leads with red flag thrown
F1 live updates on Sunday as Norris loses lead to George Russell and Verstappen surges through field
Lando Norris’ bid to win his maiden F1 world championship was dealt a seismic boost in Interlagos after he took a brilliant pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with rival Max Verstappen a shock 17th.
Verstappen was eliminated from a chaotic rain-hit qualifying on Sunday morning, carried over a day after Saturday’s running was abandoned due to bad weather.
The triple world champion had been on course to improve his time in the wet conditions but Lance Stroll’s crash resulted in the third of an astonishing five red flags, and Q2 did not resume.
It left a furious Verstappen in 12th and, with the Dutchman to serve a five-place engine penalty, he will be way down the order for the 71-lap race later on Sunday.
Follow all the latest updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix:
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: TOP-10 IN RED FLAG
1. Esteban Ocon
2. Max Verstappen
3. Pierre Gasly
4. Lando Norris
5. George Russell
6. Yuki Tsunoda
7. Charles Leclerc
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Liam Lawson
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: George Russell reaction after red flag
“F***! I said it! Should’ve stayed out!”
Russell and Norris are both fuming right now.
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: FIA STATEMENT ON NUMBER OF LAPS
“The race distance has been reduced to 69 laps (instead of initial 71 laps) by the stewards as there was an additional formation lap due to the aborted lap incident (and this additional lap isn’t automatically accounted for in the sporting regulations).”
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Ocon leads amid RED FLAG (Lap 33/69)
So to clarify, everyone can change tyres in red flag conditions... so it’s a huge win for Ocon, Verstappen and Gasly in the top-three.
McLaren made the wrong call (granted, they got a bit of bad luck) to pit Lando Norris!
Race suspended for now, drivers have lined up their cars in the pit lane and they’re out of their cockpits!
And we’re not even halfway through this race!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: RED FLAG!
Franco Colapinto has crashed behind the safety car!
His Williams is smashed up - he’s OK!
Red flag! Huge gain for Ocon, Verstappen and Gasly!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: SAFETY CAR!
It’s too wet - safety car deployed!
Ocon and Verstappen and Gasly opt not to pit. Are they hoping for a red flag, where they could change tyres and keep track position?!
Top-10: Ocon (not pitted), Verstappen (not pitted), Gasly (not pitted), Norris, Russell, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Lawson
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Norris overtakes Russell (Lap 30/69)
It’s so wet out there now!
But Norris overtakes Russell down into turn 4!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Norris and Russell pit at the wrong time! (Lap 29/69)
Nightmare for the front two!
Hulkenberg gets his car going, the VSC ends but just as Norris and Russell pit! It’s inters for them, but Tsunoda is on wet tyres as is Perez - and they’re lapping quicker!
Esteban Ocon now leads, with Max Verstappen in second and Pierre Gasly in third!
Chaos!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR! (Lap 28/69)
Nico Hulkenberg has gone off track at turn one and he’s stranded!
VSC - race is neutralised!
Right, who will pit?! Maybe all of them....
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Lando Norris staying out (Lap 26/69)
Norris is calling to pit, but McLaren telling him to stay out!
Essentially, can you survive this rain downpour on your current tyres?!
Further down, Liam Lawson goes off track and drops to ninth.
