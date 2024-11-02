F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Sprint race results as Lando Norris gifted first place by Oscar Piastri
F1 rolls around to Brazil next as Interlagos plays host to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and round 21 of the 2024 season - and the penultimate sprint weekend of the year.
Carlos Sainz won an action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, as Ferrari took their second consecutive win and narrowed the gap to McLaren in the constructors’ standings.
But the main talking point was another contentious clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, leading the world championship, was handed a 20-second penalty and finished sixth, with Norris coming home in second to cut the deficit in the standings to 47 points.
Charles Leclerc finished third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth. The seven-time F1 world champion returns to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, on what is the fifth sprint weekend of 2024. Oscar Piastri is on pole for the Saturday sprint.
Oscar Piastri on team radio:
“Good day for the team,” says Piastri.
But he’s downbeat, as you can imagine!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Lando Norris wins sprint race!
Lando Norris wins the sprint race to cut the gap to Max Verstappen in the championship by two points!
Oscar Piastri holds off Verstappen for second - with a hairy moment on the final lap at turn four - with the Dutchman third!
4-8: Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Perez
Liam Lawson just misses out on points in ninth!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Virtual safety car! (Lap 23/24)
VSC enforced given Nico Hulkenberg’s stricken Haas in sector two!
And just as Verstappen was on the tail of Piastri!
Will we have any more racing?!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Lando Norris passes Oscar Piastri! (Lap 22/24)
Norris has been given first by Piastri!
With a yellow flag in sector 2 and concerns about a safety car, Piastri slowed down ahead of turn four to give Norris first place!
But now Piastri is under pressure from Verstappen!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc! (Lap 18/24)
Verstappen finally gets it done to get third place!
Superior pace going down into turn four and he gets it down around the outside! Leclerc is struggling!
Verstappen just 1.3 seconds behind Norris... can he chase down his championship rival?!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Norris’ engineer (Lap 17/24)
Will Joseph to Norris: “We’re happy to keep this gap to the guys behind until the switch on the last lap.”
Confirmed then that team orders are set to be enforced at McLaren! Let’s see how it plays out...
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc under threat from Max Verstappen (Lap 15/24)
Verstappen: “Ah come on Charles, so many mistakes.”
Verstappen right on the tail of the Ferrari - but can’t squeeze through at turn 4!
It’s allowed Lando Norris to open up a gap between second and third, with the Brit now back within DRS of Piastri.
Top-8: Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Oscar Piastri stays in the lead (Lap 12/24)
No sign of Oscar Piastri giving up first - but he can’t at the moment with Charles Leclerc just 0.5 seconds behind Lando Norris!
Piastri leads by 0.9 seconds, with Leclerc half-a-second behind and Verstappen 0.4 seconds behind Leclerc!
Who will make a move first?!
5-8: Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson
Further back, Ollie Bearman has overtaken his Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg at turn 1, up to P10. Perez is P9. Hamilton down in P14 still.
We’re halfway through the sprint!
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc chasing down Lando Norris (Lap 10/24)
Norris is not happy.
“Yeah whatever,” he says, when told by his engineer to keep doing what you’re doing.
Yet Leclerc is chasing down Norris, now just 0.6 seconds behind.
But Piastri has been told to give Norris DRS, and has dropped back a touch.
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Lando Norris on team radio (Lap 8/24)
Norris: “OK, I’m close now.
“I’m not sure what we’re doing here, I thought we spoke about this.”
Norris now 0.7 seconds behind... and he wants first place me thinks! McLaren have a decision to make...
Charles Leclerc now just outside of DRS range behind Norris.
Top-8: Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson
