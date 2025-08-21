Toto Wolff backs Valtteri Bottas to return to F1 ahead of Cadillac entry in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toto Wolff believes Valtteri Bottas deserves a seat back in Formula One amid speculation linking the Finnish driver with Cadillac for 2026.

The 35-year-old driver spent 12 consecutive seasons on the grid, making his debut in 2013 for Williams before moving to Mercedes – where he won 10 races across five years – and Sauber.

Bottas has spent this season as a reserve at Mercedes but with American-owned Cadillac joining the grid as F1’s 11th team next year, the Finn is being heavily linked with one of their two seats alongside the likes of Sergio Perez, Mick Schumacher and Felipe Drugovich.

Wolff, who re-signed Bottas as back-up for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli this year, insists the 35-year-old would be “absolutely on the pace” if recalled to the cockpit.

“Valtteri has been part of the Mercedes family for a long, long time,” Wolff said.

“He is a driver that, if some of our guys had fish poisoning, you put him in the car and he’s going to be absolutely on [the] pace. That’s great to know, that your reserve and third driver is as quick as it gets.

“But obviously, with Valtteri, he deserves a race seat. Hopefully that door is going to open. Watch this space.”

Speculation is rife that Cadillac are making their moves for drivers ahead of next year, with the experienced duo of Bottas and Perez frontrunners to take both seats.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon revealed last month that his team were in talks with at least three different drivers.

Valtteri Bottas has been linked with a seat at Cadillac for 2026 ( Getty Images )

"Everyone wants to prove something else again,” Lowdon, who also represents Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, said.

"I never look at that as the biggest motivator. Our team is not there as a vehicle for someone to prove a point.

“Our team is there to provide a position on the pitch, if you like. For someone to prove what they can do for sure, but it's not the vehicle to show the world, prove a point or whatever.

"The driver is there to do the best that they possibly can for their team, and they should be motivated for the team around them as well. So, I'm less keen on people who kind of want to prove a personal point."

Cadillac, led by CEO Dan Towriss and advised by 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, have less than seven months until they join the sport at next year’s season-opener in Australia.