Portugal prime minister insists ‘everything is ready’ to return to F1 calendar

Portuguese prime minister Luis Montenegro has made it known his desire to see F1 return to the Algarve in 2027.

The Algarve International Circuit last hosted an F1 grand prix in the Covid-impacted season of 2021, having returned to the calendar in 2020 in similar circumstances.

However, amid new destinations such as Miami and Las Vegas being added to the schedule, Portugal fell off the list.

Yet while the 2026 calendar has already been announced, Montengero is pushing for Portugal to return to the schedule in 2027.

“One of the circumstances that most contributes to promoting this region is major events," he said.

“We have secured the MotoGP, the world’s premier motorcycling event, for 2025 and 2026.

“And I can tell you that we have everything ready to formalise the return of Formula 1 to the Algarve in 2027.

“These events require some financial effort on the part of the government, but they have a direct financial return and an indirect promotional return that are, quite frankly, well worth it.”

However, it is a wide-ranging list of countries keen for a spot on the 24-race calendar.

While Imola has not been included on next year’s schedule, Madrid will be added to the list with a street circuit in the Spanish capital.

Zandvoort, home to the Dutch Grand Prix, will drop off after next year’s final event, while Barcelona’s deal with F1 also comes to an end after next year.

However, the likes of Thailand and South Korea are all keen on staging a race with a heap of bids from Africa too, with South Africa, Rwanda, Morocco and Nigeria all declaring an interest.

F1 returns after the summer break next week with the Dutch Grand Prix (31 August).