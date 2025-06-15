Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 Canadian GP live: Race latest updates with George Russell leading arch rival Max Verstappen

Follow live F1 updates from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as Russell leads ahead of rival Verstappen

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 15 June 2025 19:14 BST
Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ahead of Canadian GP

George Russell took a brilliant pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix after he saw off rival Max Verstappen to clinch top spot in Montreal.

Russell delivered the goods with the final lap of a thrilling qualifying session to cross the line 0.160 seconds clear of Verstappen.

PREVIEW: Max Verstappen is on his final warning in Canada – but it won’t change a thing

Championship leader Oscar Piastri had to settle for third but it was another bitterly-disappointing one-lap showing from Lando Norris which leaves him seventh on the grid.

Kimi Antonelli finished fourth, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Russell started on pole here last year and came from nowhere to secure first place again. Verstappen, who crashed into Russell at the previous round in Spain, will join him on the front row.

Follow live updates of the Canadian GP with The Independent

Russell breaks DRS (Lap 7/70)

Verstappen got very close - four-tenths - a few laps ago but Russell has broken away, now leading by 1.2 seconds!

Those on mediums will now want to think about conserving their tyres...

Top-10: Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Colapinto

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 19:13

Verstappen has DRS on Russell (Lap 3/70)

Verstappen has DRS, within 0.6 secs off first place - Russell holding him off for now though!

3-10: Antonelli, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Colapinto

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 19:07

Russell keeps lead at start!

Brilliant reaction from Russell, who is clear going down into turn 1!

Verstappen keeps second, but Antonelli takes third place from Piastri heading into turn 3! More speed down the inside.

And they’re all away cleanly!

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 19:05

Formation lap!

George Russell leads the pack around for the formation lap - front two on used mediums, Piastri on new mediums!

Top-6 on mediums, with Norris and Leclerc in seventh and eighth in hards.

Here we go then!

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 19:01

A reminder of the starting grid:

1. George Russell

2. Max Verstappen

3. Oscar Piastri

4. Kimi Antonelli

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Lando Norris

8. Charles Leclerc

9. Alex Albon

10. Franco Colapinto

11. Nico Hulkenberg

12. Isack Hadjar*

13. Ollie Bearman

14. Esteban Ocon

15. Gabriel Bortoleto

16. Carlos Sainz

17. Lance Stroll

18. Yuki Tsunoda**

Pit lane. Liam Lawson

Pit lane. Pierre Gasly

*Hadjar received a three-place grid drop for impeding Carlos Sainz in qualifying

**Tsunoda has a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking Oscar Piastri in red flag conditions in FP3

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 18:58

Canadian GP live!

We’re five minutes away from lights out in Montreal!

George Russell on pole, Max Verstappen in second - who will lead coming out of turn 2?!

Championship leader Oscar Piastri starts in third with Kimi Antonelli in fourth - Lewis Hamilton, who loves this circuit, is in fifth!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 18:56

Fernando Alonso, who starts P6:

“Montreal has always been friendly to us, let’s confirm it in the race.”

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 18:50

Ollie Bearman, who starts P13:

“All good, looking forward to the race. It’s going to be a fun one, this track always produces good races.”

15 June 2025 18:47

Time for the Canadian national anthem!

Performed by Willingdon School Choir on the grid in Montreal...

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 18:45

Franco Colapinto's car in P10 has issyes

Colapinto’s mechanics are hard at work on the Alpine car’s brake discs and pads.

They’re hopeful they can get it fixed before the race starts...

Kieran Jackson15 June 2025 18:42

