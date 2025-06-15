George Russell took a brilliant pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix after he saw off rival Max Verstappen to clinch top spot in Montreal.

Russell delivered the goods with the final lap of a thrilling qualifying session to cross the line 0.160 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri had to settle for third but it was another bitterly-disappointing one-lap showing from Lando Norris which leaves him seventh on the grid.

Kimi Antonelli finished fourth, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Russell started on pole here last year and came from nowhere to secure first place again. Verstappen, who crashed into Russell at the previous round in Spain, will join him on the front row.

Here’s how the standings look after the Canadian GP.

F1 driver standings after Canadian GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 79 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 14 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 6 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( AP )

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 374 points

2. Mercedes - 199 points

2. Ferrari - 183 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Racing Bulls - 28 points

7. Haas - 28 points

8. Aston Martin - 22 points

9. Sauber - 20 points

10. Alpine - 11 points