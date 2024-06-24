Alpine join Williams and Audi in race to sign Carlos Sainz next year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alpine have made a last-ditch bid to sign Carlos Sainz next year with the Ferrari driver yet to make a decision over his future.

Sainz, who raced for Renault in 2017-2018, is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season with Lewis Hamilton replacing him at the Scuderia.

While the Spaniard was keen on a move to Red Bull or Mercedes, both those options now seem off the table with Red Bull having extended Sergio Perez’s contract and Mercedes poised to promote teenager Kimi Antonelli.

Therefore, it seemed Sainz was left with a straight choice between long-term projects at Williams or Sauber (soon to be Audi in 2026). However, Alpine have made a late attempt to re-sign the 29-year-old.

Esteban Ocon is confirmed to be leaving Alpine at the end of the season, leaving a spot open at the French team to partner Pierre Gasly – though Gasly’s contact also expires at the end of the season.

Following Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, Autosport reported that talks have opened between Sainz’s camp and Alpine.

Alpine’s late foray to sign Sainz comes on the same weekend they appointed ex-F1 boss Flavio Briatore as a special advisor to the team, with one of his responsibilities said to be the team’s driver line-up.

The Enstone-based team endured a dreadful start to the season but the pace of their car has picked up in recent weeks, with both Gasly and Ocon finishing in the top-10 in Barcelona.

Alpine have entered the race to sign Carlos Sainz ( Getty Images )

Before his home race, Sainz admitted he is keen for a resolution regarding his future as soon as possible.

"The latest is that a decision will be taken very soon. I don’t want to wait any longer," Sainz said.

"I think it’s getting to a point where it’s obviously taking space out of my head for quite a few weeks and months, and I think it’s obviously time to make a decision.

“I’m still not sure one way or another, it’s still something that I’m discussing with my team and brainstorming.

"It’s been a very hectic few couple of weeks after Canada for me. So I haven’t had time to really sit down and take a decision. And this is what I will target in the next few weeks.”

Sainz finished the race in Barcelona in sixth, a place lower than team-mate Charles Leclerc.