Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Carlos Sainz would be a “good fit” for a seat with Audi when they enter Formula 1 in 2026.

Sainz, two weeks after securing pole position at Monza, stormed to a lights-to-flag victory in Singapore on Sunday to claim his second F1 victory.

The Spaniard is under contract at Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season but has been linked with a move to Audi – who will take over Sauber/Alfa Romeo in 2026 when new engine regulations come into force – as the German powerhouse targets an impressive driver pairing.

And former British Grand Prix winner and Sky F1 pundit Herbert insists Sainz, much like his rally world champion father Carlos Snr., has the right mentality to succeed at a new team like Audi.

“If you’re trying to bring in your brand like Audi will be, your expectations have to be really high,” Herbert said.

“You are trying to get the best and also the best of the future. Carlos has proved that he has got everything but he has got to be more consistent.

“Monza was a sign that if he gets it right he can do it and would be a good fit.

Carlos Sainz has been linked with a move to Audi for 2026 (Getty Images)

“Like his dad, he has the right mentality. He is very strong in the head and has a very good understanding about cars and that is what Audi will need. But I also think he will want to stay at Ferrari.”

Last week, Alfa Romeo confirmed that Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will pair up for the third year running for the 2024 season.

Bottas has a contract with the team until the end of 2025, while Zhou is on a shorter, year-by-year deal.