Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlos Sainz to miss Qatar Grand Prix in huge Ferrari blow

The Spaniard qualified 12th on the grid but will not race at the Lusail Circuit on Sunday night

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 08 October 2023 17:51
Comments
(Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz will not start the Qatar Grand Prix due to a fuel system issue with his Ferrari car.

The Spanish driver qualified only 12th on the grid but will not even start the race at the Lusail Circuit on Sunday.

Ferrari mechanics were working frantically to fix the issue but it seems to no avail, with the team confirming just under an hour before lights out that Sainz will not take part.

Sainz finished sixth in the Saturday sprint race.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said: “We had an issue when we fueled the car, an issue on the fuel system.

Recommended

“It was too late to change something. It’s a shame because he was in a good momentum after Monza and Singapore.

“It is what it is.”

Max Verstappen starts the race on pole, with George Russell alongside him on the front row.

Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc - the sole Ferrari driver in this race - starts fifth on the grid.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in