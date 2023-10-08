Carlos Sainz to miss Qatar Grand Prix in huge Ferrari blow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Sainz will not start the Qatar Grand Prix due to a fuel system issue with his Ferrari car.

The Spanish driver qualified only 12th on the grid but will not even start the race at the Lusail Circuit on Sunday.

Ferrari mechanics were working frantically to fix the issue but it seems to no avail, with the team confirming just under an hour before lights out that Sainz will not take part.

Sainz finished sixth in the Saturday sprint race.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said: “We had an issue when we fueled the car, an issue on the fuel system.

“It was too late to change something. It’s a shame because he was in a good momentum after Monza and Singapore.

“It is what it is.”

Max Verstappen starts the race on pole, with George Russell alongside him on the front row.

Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc - the sole Ferrari driver in this race - starts fifth on the grid.