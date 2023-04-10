Charles Leclerc pleads with fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Leclerc has urged supporters not to gather outside his home in Monaco, insisting there is a “boundary that should not be crossed.”

The Ferrari star, who is from Monaco and still lives in the principality, posted a stern warning on his Instagram story after his address became public online, with fans gathering beneath his apartment and ringing his doorbell.

“Hey everyone, for the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs,” Leclerc said.

Charles Leclerc has urged fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco (Getty Images)

“While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.

“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home.

“Your support, both in person and on social media, means the world to me, but there is a boundary that should not be crossed.”

Leclerc was pictured at the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis event over the weekend, as he relaxes in the midst of a month-long break in Formula 1.

The 25-year-old has retired from two out of the first three races amid a disappointing start to the 2023 season.

He is tenth in the Driver Standings, already a mammoth 63 points behind leader Max Verstappen.

Leclerc and the rest of the field will next be in action at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 28-30 April, the first sprint weekend of the season.