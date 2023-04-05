For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jean Todt has reiterated calls for privacy for Michael Schumacher and his family as he continues his ongoing recovery from a skiing accident.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.

His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the nine years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.

Former Ferrari boss Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, revealing last year he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and insisting the 54-year-old is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”

Now, speaking to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Todt dismissed the notion that various people know about Schumacher’s health and called for people to respect the family’s privacy.

“Let’s leave them alone,” the 77-year-old Frenchman said.

“We respect the privacy wishes of Corinna and her children, we know that that accident had consequences.

“Anyone who says he knows something, he knows nothing. I always go to see him. He and his family are my family.”

Todt is a close friend of Schumacher’s since their time working together during a successful era at Ferrari, when the German won five of his seven world titles from 2000-2004.

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt regularly visits Michael Schumacher (AFP via Getty Images)

Todt detailed as recently as last July that he still watches F1 races with Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state.

“I don’t miss Michael, I see him,” Todt told German broadcaster RTL. “Yes, it’s true, I watch grand prix with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together.”

Schumacher’s son Mick lost his F1 race seat at Haas last year and is now a reserve driver at Mercedes, who Michael drove for from 2010-2012.

In a Netflix documentary which aired in 2021 titled Schumacher, Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

The F1 legend has not been seen publicly since a skiing accident in December 2013 with wife Corinna protecting his privacy (AFP via Getty Images)

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Corinna said.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Corinna was in attendance to collect an award last July on behalf of husband Michael, with daughter Gina and Todt joining her to collect the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia - the highest civilian honour available to those born within the region.

Schumacher holds the joint-record for the most Formula 1 world titles with Lewis Hamilton.