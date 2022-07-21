Michael Schumacher watches F1 races with former Ferrari boss

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt says he still watches F1 races with Michael Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.

His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland and Todt one of only a small group of people permitted to see him.

Corinna was in attendance to collect an award on behalf of husband Michael on Wednesday, with daughter Gina and ex-Ferrari CEO Todt joining her to collect the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia - the highest civilian honour available to those born within the region.

And with Mick Schumacher currently in his second season in F1 with the Haas team, Todt said he still watches Formula 1 races with Michael.

“I don’t miss Michael, I see him,” Todt told German broadcaster RTL. “Yes, it’s true, I watch Grands Prix with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together.

“If it was emotional for you, you can imagine how emotional it was for me [collecting the award]. Emotional, but at the same time a great pride to be able to talk about Michael.

“You have people around you who are just special. And in a way, Michael is also very special. Corinna, Mick and Gina have also become special to me. They have all become family to me, to my wife and to my son.”

Todt is a close friend of Schumacher’s since their time working together during a successful era at Ferrari, when the German won five of his seven world titles from 2000-2004.

Todt (far-left) was in attendance with Schumacher’s wife Corinna and daughter Gina to collect an award on Michael’s behalf (Getty Images)

In a Netflix documentary which aired last year titled Schumacher, Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Corinna said.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Meanwhile, Schumacher’s family have been accused of telling “lies” about the F1 legend’s health, by the German’s former manager Willi Weber.

Weber, 80, claims he has not been allowed to see the 53-year-old and has been “kept out” the loop by Corinna.