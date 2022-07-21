Michael Schumacher’s family accused of telling ‘lies’ about F1 legend’s health

Michael Schumacher’s family have been accused of telling “lies” about the F1 legend’s health, by the German’s former manager Willi Weber.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.

His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.

Yet Weber, speaking to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, claims he has not been allowed to see the 53-year-old and has been “kept out” the loop by Corinna.

“I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn’t answer,” Weber, 80, said.

“I called Jean Todt [former Ferrari team principal] to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – it’s too early. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect behaviour like that and I’m still angry about it.

“They kept me out, telling me it’s too early, well now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is. I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life. But since then we have only heard lies from them.”

Willi Weber (right), pictured with Schumacher in 2009, has accused the German’s family of telling “lies” (Getty Images)

In a Netflix documentary which aired last year titled Schumacher, Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Corinna said.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

Corinna Schumacher detailed how his family have dealt with his health situation in a Netflix documentary which aired last year (AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Corinna was in attendance to collect an award on behalf of husband Michael on Wednesday, with daughter Gina and ex-Ferrari CEO Todt joining her to collect the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia - the highest civilian honour available to those born within the region.

With Mick Schumacher currently in his second season in F1 with the Haas team, Todt said he still watches Formula 1 races with Michael.

Jean Todt (far-left), was in attendance with Michael’s wife Corinna and their daughter Gina on Wednesday to collect the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia on Michael’s behalf (Getty Images)

“I don’t miss Michael, I see him,” Todt told German broadcaster RTL. “Yes, it’s true, I watch Grands Prix with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together.

“If it was emotional for you, you can imagine how emotional it was for me [collecting the award]. Emotional, but at the same time a great pride to be able to talk about Michael.

“You have people around you who are just special. And in a way, Michael is also very special. Corinna, Mick and Gina have also become special to me. They have all become family to me, to my wife and to my son.”