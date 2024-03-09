For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

F1 TV presenter Laura Winter produced a moving piece to camera in Saudi Arabia on International Women’s Day – admitting it has not been easy being a woman working in the sport in light of recent events.

The female Red Bull employee who accused team principal Christian Horner of “inappropriate behaviour” was suspended yesterday, on the eve of International Women’s Day on Friday.

The complainant still has the right to appeal the outcome of Red Bull’s internal investigation, which cleared Horner of any wrongdoing.

But after what has been a difficult month, with the role of women in Formula 1 brought back into the limelight, Winter sent a defiant message to those working in the sport and female fans, insisting: “We are here to stay and we are right where we belong.”

Winter said: “It is International Women’s Day - after recent news stories and headlines, it has not been easy to be a woman working in Formula 1.

“I’m personally very proud to be standing here as a woman working in motorsport and Formula 1, bringing you these shows and sharing this paddock with utterly brilliant women.

“From team personnel to fellow media and to drivers, too, all of whom should be celebrated yesterday and indeed every other day as too should wonderful male allies who are helping us make this sport a better and more inclusive space.

“This is round one of seven of F1 Academy… this whole paddock is fully behind it, the 10 teams lending their support. All seven rounds aligned with the Formula 1 calendar as well.

Laura Winter produced a moving piece to camera on International Women’s Day (F1 TV )

“It is not lost on us the significance that this opening round is held in Saudi Arabia – a kingdom in which it was illegal for women to drive before 2018.

“To the women and girls in motorsport, to the huge and growing numbers of female fans in this sport, here is a very good reminder for all of us. We are here to stay and we are right where we belong.”

Winter, 30, has presented Formula 1 since 2019 and is one of the sport’s most visible presenters, alongside the likes of Will Buxton and Rosanna Tennant.

Winter told The Guardian in 2021 that on International Women’s Day in 2019, she was attacked by her then-boyfriend and ended up in hospital.

Mercedes junior Doirane Pin won the first F1 Academy race of the season, earlier on Friday, as the second campaign of the all-female racing series got underway in Jeddah.