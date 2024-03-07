Christian Horner’s female colleague ‘suspended’ by Red Bull

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Horner’s female colleague – who complained to Red Bull of “inappropriate behaviour” by Horner a month ago – has reportedly been suspended.

Red Bull F1 boss Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation concluded last week. A day later, hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female colleague were leaked to the press.

Now, The Sun report that the accuser has been suspended, on full pay, with the decision taken as a result of the findings of the internal probe. A Red Bull spokesperson declined to comment.

The Independent has approached Red Bull Racing and Red Bull GmbH for further comment. On Wednesday night, Red Bull Racing insisted the complainant had not been sacked.

Horner is scheduled to speak in Saudi Arabia this afternoon at a team principals’ press conference at 3:30pm (GMT).

The female complainant had, according to The Times, until Wednesday night to file an appeal against the verdict last week.

Horner accompanied wife Geri Halliwell hand-in-hand in a show of unity at the Bahran Grand Prix on Saturday, insisting afterwards he was “absolutely confident” that he will stay in his position this year despite what he admitted was a “testing” week for his family.

The Red Bull team principal was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” last Wednesday after a three-week internal probe conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from the female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner, before WhatsApp texts allegedly between the two parties – some sexually suggestive – were leaked to the media 24 hours later.

This latest development however comes amid tensions within Red Bull, most notably between star driver Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, and Horner. Horner met with Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen in Dubai earlier this week in an attempt to diffuse tensions.

Face-to-face talks took place without star driver Verstappen or his father Jos present, two days after Verstappen Snr insisted the team will “explode” if Horner stays in his role and stated the Red Bull F1 boss is “playing the victim”. Horner and Verstappen Snr were seen in heated conversation in Red Bull’s hospitality unit over the weekend.

However the meeting in Dubai “went well,” according to reports, with the second race of the 2024 season taking place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Max’s father Jos will not be present in Jeddah, due to competing in a rally event in Belgium.

It has also emerged that three-time world champion Verstappen, who coasted to victory in Saturday’s season-opener in Bahrain, has a release clause in his £50m-a-year contract which allows him to leave should team adviser Helmut Marko depart Red Bull.

Horner was keen last year to quietly dispense of 80-year-old Marko, who is a firmly ally of the Verstappen family. The divide has resulted in rumours that Verstappen could leave prior to his contract ending in 2028, speculation exacerbated further when Jos was seen in conversation with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in the Bahrain paddock.

