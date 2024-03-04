Max Verstappen’s father appeared to argue with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the Formula 1 season opener.

Footage captured by Sky Sports at the Bahrain Grand Prix shows the pair locked in a heated debate on Saturday night (2 March).

Horner’s job has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations against him made by a female colleague.

He has always denied the claims, but Jos Verstappen - father of the team's F1 champion Max - is worried the situation could tear the team apart.

Despite the controversy, Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez stormed to a one-two finish in the opening F1 race of the 2024 season.