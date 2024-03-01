Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christian Horner has responded with a firm statement after WhatsApp messages allegedly from the Red Bull F1 boss were leaked on Thursday.

The team principal was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner.

However, just 24 hours later, WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source – to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The Independent has seen the leaked material but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content at this stage.

It is also unclear currently whether the alleged exchanges formed part of the investigation or whether it is new evidence.

Horner has responded to the latest development with a short statement: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

The Independent contacted Red Bull GmbH, Red Bull Racing’s parent company, for further comment to which they replied: “This is a private matter between Mr Horner and another and it would be inappropriate for Red Bull to comment on this.”

Horner arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday night ahead of the first race of the 2024 season this weekend and was present in the paddock on Thursday for practice.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier on Thursday, he said: “I am pleased that the process is over, and I cannot comment about it.

“I am here to focus on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles. I can’t give you any further comment, but the process has been conducted and concluded.

Christian Horner was cleared of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ after a Red Bull investigation (Getty Images)

“I am pleased to be here in Bahrain, and with the team, focused on the season ahead. Within the team, it (the unity) has never been stronger.”

The complaint, first publicised on February 5, alleged “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” against Horner. He strongly denied the allegations, both initially and in public at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch in Milton Keynes as well as last week at pre-season testing.

But after an investigation was conducted and completed by an external lawyer, who interviewed Horner for nearly ten hours on February 9 in London, Red Bull GmbH confirmed that the “grievance” against Horner has been dismissed. The female colleague does, however, have the right to an appeal.

A Red Bull GmbH spokesperson stated: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

Horner (right) was present in the paddock in Bahrain on Thursday (Getty Images)

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

The Red Bull F1 chief, 50, is married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner and is the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, having been at the helm since the team’s inception in 2005.

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle insisted the statement, from Red Bull HQ in Salzburg, “drew a firm line” under the matter.

The Red Bull team principal is married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner (Getty Images)

Horner, who back in 2021 signed a contract extension at Red Bull until 2026, was made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to motorsport, having previously received an OBE in 2013.

He has been in charge of Red Bull for six constructors’ championship victories and seven drivers’ championship triumphs – three for Max Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races in 2023 in their most successful year so far in Formula 1, with Verstappen storming to his third-straight championship.

Yet the investigation into Horner’s conduct has cast a dark cloud over the team’s preparations for the 2024 season, where they and Verstappen will be favourites for title glory once again.

The first race of the 2024 F1 season – featuring a record 24 races – is this Saturday, 2 March, in Bahrain.