Christian Horner cleared by Red Bull over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations

Christian Horner will continue as Red Bull F1 team principal and CEO after he was cleared of an allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

The complaint, first publicised on February 5, alleged “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” against the Red Bull F1 team principal. Horner strongly denied the allegations, both initially and in public at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch in Milton Keynes, as well as last week at pre-season testing.

But after an investigation was conducted and completed by an external lawyer, who interviewed Horner for nearly ten hours on February 9 in London, the world champions’ parent company Red Bull GmbH confirmed that the “grievance” against Horner has been dismissed. The female colleague does, however, have the right to appeal.

A Red Bull GmbH statement read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

The Red Bull F1 chief, 50, is married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner and is the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, having been at the helm since the team’s inception in 2005.

While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation at Red Bull’s launch event on 15 February, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team.

“The support from within the business, partners within the industry, has been overwhelming,” Horner told the British press.

“Obviously there’s a process that’s ongoing at the moment, some allegations have been made which I fully deny and I’m complying obviously with that process and will continue to do so until its conclusion.”

When asked by The Independent, Horner said he also has the support of drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Responding to questioning on why he had not been “suspended” while the investigation was ongoing, Horner replied: “I think it’s been very clear, and the position of Red Bull has been that it’s business as normal.

Christian Horner has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since 2005 (Getty Images)

“Of course the allegations is a process that Red Bull are running through and [they] have confirmed that process externally, but obviously there’s a job to do. And I deny fully the accusations that have been made, and my role obviously continues.”

Formula 1 called for a speedy resolution to the investigation, while Red Bull’s future engine partner Ford insisted it holds its company and partners to very high moral standards.

Despite the investigation, Horner last week did re-emphasise his “absolute commitment” to the team.

“I’ve been here since the beginning,” he said. “I’ve built this team, there’s been highs and lows along the way.

“This team is a big team, it’s one of the biggest sporting teams in the world, and what has always been one of our strengths is the way that we work. We’ve had tremendous stability, we have very low turnover of staff, we’ve had huge continuity over the years.

“People work here because they love working here, they enjoy working here, and they share a passion for going racing and racing against some fierce competitors.”

The Red Bull team principal is married to Spice Girl member Geri Horner (Getty Images)

Horner, who back in 2021 signed a contract extension at Red Bull until 2026, was made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to motorsport, having previously received an OBE in 2013.

He has been in charge of Red Bull for six constructors’ championship victories and seven drivers’ championship triumphs – three for Max Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races in 2023 in their most successful year so far in Formula 1, with Verstappen storming to his third-straight championship.

Yet the investigation into Horner’s conduct has cast a dark cloud over the team’s preparations for the 2024 season, where they and Verstappen will be favourites for title glory once again.

The first race of the 2024 F1 season – featuring a record 24 races – is on Saturday 2 March in Bahrain.