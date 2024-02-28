For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Brundle and Damon Hill have given their immediate reactions to the news that Christian Horner has been cleared of wrongdoing following an independent investigation commissioned by Red Bull.

Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, who lodged an official complaint with the organisation earlier this month. He continued his role as Red Bull Racing’s team principal while an investigation was conducted by an externally appointed lawyer.

On Wednesday, Red Bull GmbH issued a statement which confirmed that “the grievance has been dismissed” and that the complainant had a right to appeal. It added: “Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.”

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, which begins with first practice on Thursday, Brundle said that the verdict brought a decisive conclusion to the saga.

“That statement from Red Bull is drawing a solid line underneath the whole thing,” Brundle said. “I've just read it, but that appears to be their position."

Fellow F1 analyst Hill speculated whether there would be questions asked about the process Red Bull undertook.

“There will be people who say that that is the organisation judging themselves, and not being exposed to other external influence,” said Hill. “But I think you’re right, they convinced themselves they had to do it. They’re satisfied, their man is intact, but they're carrying on in the knowledge they’re doing the right thing.”

Martin Brundle, centre, and Jenson Button interviewing Christian Horner, right (Getty Images)

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff also commented on the news, and praised Red Bull’s handling of the matter.

“Red Bull is a huge company, it’s a corporate matter, an investigation, and handled independently or not, you’d assume they took this with the utmost seriousness, and they handled it fairly,” Schiff said. “Because it comes at the risk of this going completely wrong, if it’s found out that that is not the case. I believe they’ve done everything they can.

“What they say, there’s a level of discretion because it involves the private lives of people and that doesn’t need to be exposed to the world. We hope that’s clear now and it will not go further unless it has to. You don’t want this looming over the sport.”

