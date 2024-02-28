For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The investigation into Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has been “completed” and the outcome is set to be announced on Wednesday, ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner strongly denies allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female colleague, with his future as the longest-serving team principal in the sport hanging in the balance while an external lawyer analyses all the evidence.

Here is a timeline of how the allegations have played out.

5 February – colleague’s allegations surface

A report from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf states a Red Bull employee has made serious allegations about team principal Christian Horner to the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

A separate report in The Times says the complaint came from a female colleague and concerns “inappropriate, controlling behaviour”. The allegations are treated seriously by Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, remains in his role during the investigation and strongly denies the accusation.

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey, the chief technical officer of Red Bull Racing (Getty Images)

9 February – Horner meets lawyer

Horner meets with the lawyer in charge of the investigation in a nine-hour meeting at a secret location, as the externally appointed barrister begins to dig into the case on behalf of Red Bull GmbH.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” the organisation says in a statement. “This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

13 February – business as usual

Horner continues his role as Red Bull’s team principal, despite the ongoing investigation and media storm. He is on site at Silverstone at a secret filming day for Red Bull as he goes about his duties.

15 February – Red Bull car launch

Horner makes his first public appearance since the allegations surfaced, as he attends the launch of Red Bull’s new car ahead of the 2024 season. He tells the media that claims of inappropriate behaviour against him are a “distraction” for Red Bull. The team principal added that he denies the allegations made by a female colleague.

“I’m going through a process and fully respect it. For me, it is business as normal and I’m focused on the season ahead,” he says. “Of course, it is a distraction for the team but the team are very together.”

Horner adds that the team have been “tremendously supportive”.

Star driver Max Verstappen says his relationship with Horner remains “very good” despite the ongoing investigation into his boss’s conduct.

Horner, right, pictured at the launch of Red Bull’s new car (Getty Images for Red Bull Racing)

18 February – F1 wants matter ‘clarified’

Formula One speaks out on the protracted scandal, saying the organisation wishes for the investigation to be over as soon as possible.

“We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing,” F1 says in a statement. “We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process, and we will not comment further at this time.”

20 February – Marko defends Red Bull response

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko praises the company’s handling of the situation. “The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration,” he says. “[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”

Helmut Marko (right) has worked alongside Horner since Red Bull Racing’s inception in 2005 (Getty Images)

22 February – Wolff calls for transparency

Toto Wolff, Horner’s long-time rival in charge of Mercedes, calls for “transparency from Red Bull over the investigation.

“Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out,” Wolff says. “These are just standards we set ourselves. We are a global sport and one of the most important sport platforms in the world and role models, too.

“What is important at that stage is for a process with rigour. I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, that is something we need to look at ... It is a phenomenon and an issue for all of Formula One, and every individual that works out there.”

26 February – Engine partner Ford criticises Red Bull

Ford Motor Co, which will partner with Red Bull in 2026 to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, reveals it is unhappy with the nature of the investigation, as well as Red Bull’s lack of response to a request for further information on 14 February.

In a letter, Ford CEO Jim Farley says the American automotive giant is “increasingly frustrated by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter”.

He adds: “As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable. It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful for, a resolution we can all stand behind.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

Horner talks with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, at last year’s Miami Grand Prix (Getty Images)

28 February – Horner heads to Bahrain

Horner travels to Bahrain ahead of the season-opening grand prix, still awaiting a verdict from Red Bull, with the outcome of the independent investigation expected imminently.