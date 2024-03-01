F1 Bahrain GP 2024 LIVE: Latest updates from qualifying as Lewis Hamilton challenges Red Bull
Hamilton set the fastest lap in FP2 on Thursday but can Mercedes transfer that speed into qualifying?
The first Grand Prix of Formula 1’s 2024 season continues today with free practice three and qualifying ahead of Saturday’s race with the noise surrounding Christian Horner refusing to fade.
Thursday’s action in Bahrain, with the Grand Prix set for Saturday, saw an unexpectedly quick run from RB’s Daniel Ricciardo who topped FP1 on a set of soft tyres before Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton went fastest in FP2. The Brit was a touch under half-a-second quicker than Max Verstappen as Red Bull seemingly struggled to find their pace.
The seven-time world champion led a Mercedes one-two at the Sakhir Circuit as George Russell finished just behind Hamilton with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in fourth. Verstappen finished sixth, though there are rumours that Red Bull are hiding the true pace of the car. Elsewhere, Christian Horner drew the media’s attention after Whatsapps allegedly sent by him to a female colleague were leaked to the press, in what could be an embarrassing development for the Red Bull team principal who had previous been investigated and cleared over alleged ’inappropriate behaviour’. Follow updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent:
Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked
Christian Horner has responded with a firm statement after WhatsApp messages allegedly from the Red Bull F1 boss were leaked on Thursday.
The team principal was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe conducted by an external lawyer, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly refuted by Horner.
However, just 24 hours later, WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source – to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant. The Independent has seen the leaked material but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content at this stage.
Christian Horner responds after texts allegedly sent to female colleague leaked
The Red Bull F1 team principal was cleared of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ after an investigation was conducted
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How Red Bull team principal became embroiled in scandal
Christian Horner’s Formula One future is back in the spotlight after WhatsApp messages appearing to be sent by him have been leaked.
Horner was cleared to remain in his role as Red Bull F1 team principal after an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female colleague were dismissed.
A statement from Red Bull confirmed Horner has been cleared of all charges ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Horner emphatically denied the claims.
But just 24 hours later, hundreds of messages and a number of images apparently between Horner and the complainant were sent from an anonymous email account to members of the F1 paddock – including FIA president Mohamed ben Sulayem, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and the grid’s nine other team principals, as well as the media – on the eve of this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Christian Horner allegations timeline: How Red Bull chief became embroiled in scandal
Horner denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by a female colleague at Red Bull Racing
F1 2024 season predictions: World champion, biggest shock, and who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
Another Formula One off season has come and gone – with its fair share of dramatic stories – but now we are set to go racing once again.
This Saturday’s season opener in Bahrain is the first of a record-breaking 24 races in 2024, which sees the season stretch from Bahrain GP practice on 29 February to the finale in Abu Dhabi on 8 December.
Max Verstappen is the unquestionable favourite to claim his fourth straight world championship this year, with Red Bull winning 21 out of 22 races last year and the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren all playing catch up.
But will there be a surprise in store? Can anyone make the jump up into the midfield contenders? And how will a fascinating driver market develop throughout the year?
F1 2024 predictions: Biggest shock and who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
Ahead of Saturday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Kieran Jackson makes his predictions for the upcoming season
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies