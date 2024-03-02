F1 Bahrain GP 2024 LIVE: Max Verstappen on pole for first race of the season
Follow live F1 updates from the first race of the season in Bahrain
Formula 1’s 2024 season is well underway as the teams prepare for Saturday’s race with the noise surrounding Christian Horner refusing to fade.
Friday’s action in Bahrain saw Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz top the leaderboard in the third free practice session to set up a Ferrari-Red Bull clash in qualifying. McLaren’s Lando Norris also found some quick pace though the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were unable to maintain their strong showing from Thursday.
In qualifying, Max Verstappen won the battle against Ferrari and finished on pole thanks to an improved lap time of 1:29:179 beating out Charles Leclerc by 0.228 seconds. Hamilton starts in P9 though teammate Russell had a storming final lap to clinch P3 and will be in with a chance of challenging the leaders today. Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso round out the top five.
Elsewhere, Christian Horner drew the media’s attention again after Whatsapps allegedly sent by him to a female colleague were leaked to the press, in what could be an embarrassing development for the Red Bull team principal who had previous been investigated and cleared over alleged ’inappropriate behaviour’.
Follow updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent:
Charles Leclerc after finishing P2 in qualifying:
“I’m a bit disappointed. We did a good qualifying, it’s been a tricky weekend. I found the sweet spot in qualifying. Unfortunately we put on two sets of new softs which compromised a bit Q3.
“I think we lost a little bit of rhythm with the used set in Q3, then you have to re-adapt to the tyres, but overall a solid quali.
“I’m confident we did a step forward, we have to wait and see tomorrow. We really think Red Bull is still ahead by quite a bit in the race.”
Max Verstappen after securing pole position:
“A lot of fun, the track had a lot of grip. Very happy to be on pole - to be honest it was a little bit unexpected but luckily the car came to us.
“We needed to fine tune a few little things to get that balance. We could really push with the car and another step in qualifying.
“The race is going to be close as well. I’m confident we can have a strong race!”
Charles Leclerc annoyed with Ferrari for ‘compromising’ final stage of Bahrain GP qualifying
Charles Leclerc showed his exasperation with Ferrari at “compromising” his final runs in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Leclerc was right in contention for top spot in the first qualifying session of the season, alongside team-mate Carlos Sainz and Verstappen.
However, the Monegasque only finished second in the end – two-tenths of a second slower than Verstappen – and was “disappointed” given pole position was within his reach.
Leclerc annoyed with Ferrari for ‘compromising’ final stage of Bahrain GP qualifying
The Ferrari driver missed out on pole position to Max Verstappen for the first race of the season
Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain
Max Verstappen temporarily took the spotlight off team boss Christian Horner by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the opening round of the new Formula One season in Bahrain.
The build-up to the first race of the campaign has totally been overshadowed by allegations whirling around Horner.
The 50-year-old was exonerated by Red Bull Racing parent’s company, Red Bull GmbH, following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” against a female colleague on Wednesday – before hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him were leaked to the F1 world a day later.
Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain
Verstappen edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take the 33rd pole of his career under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the first Formula 1 grand prix of the season.
The race takes place in Bahrain with Max Verstappen picking up where he left off last season and earning pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc and George Russell in qualifying on Friday night.
Lewis Hamilton starts in ninth but will be hoping for a stronger showing during the race. We’ll have all the updates throughout the day stick around for all the action from the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies