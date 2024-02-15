Christian Horner says allegations against him are ‘distraction’ for Red Bull

Christian Horner says that claims of inappropriate behaviour against him are a “distraction” for Red Bull.

The team principal added that he denies the allegations made by a female colleague.

“I’m going through a process and fully respect it. For me, it is business as normal and I’m focused on the season ahead,” Horner, 50, said ahead of Red Bull’s Formula 1 car launch.

“Of course, it is a distraction for the team but the team are very together.”

Horner went on to say the team have been “tremendously supportive”.