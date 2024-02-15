Watch: Red Bull reveal new F1 car for 2024 season

Watch as Red Bull launch their car for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The current world champions, who won 21 out of 22 races last year, unveiled the RB20 in Milton Keynes on Thursday evening (15 February).

Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez attended the event, alongside Christian Horner.

The Red Bull team principal broke his silence over an investigation into his alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on the same day as the car launch.

Speaking to reporters, he denied the allegations and called them a “distraction” to his team.