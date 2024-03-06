George Russell backs Mercedes pursuit of Max Verstappen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Russell insists Mercedes should try and sign Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for next season should the opportunity arise in the coming months.

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, signed two years ago, and is currently in the midst of an unprecedented run of success having won 21 of the last 25 F1 races, stretching back to November 2022.

Yet it is understood the Dutchman, the heavy favourite to seal a fourth straight crown this year, has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave Red Bull should long-term team adviser Helmut Marko also depart.

Marko is embroiled in a conflict behind the scenes with Christian Horner while Verstappen’s father Jos – a long-term ally of Marko’s – called for the embattled Red Bull team principal to step down after the season-opening race in Bahrain on Saturday.

Russell, who has fallen out with Verstappen previously after a collision in Baku last year, labelled the reigning world champion as the “best driver on the grid” in a pre-race press conference on Wednesday in Jeddah.

“I think any team wants to have the best driver line-up possible and right now Max is the best driver on the grid,” said Russell.

“If any team had the chance to sign Max, they’d 100% be taking it.

“The question is more on the other side, his side and Red Bull’s side. Obviously so much going on there.

George Russell says Mercedes should try and sign Max Verstappen if the chance presents itself (Getty Images)

“We don’t know what’s truly going on behind closed doors and ultimately it’s none of our business right now. It will be exciting.”

Russell has a contract until the end of the 2025 season with Mercedes, while seven-time world champion Hamilton is leaving for Ferrari at the end of the current campaign.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, however, was more reserved in his assessment of the situation, saying there is “no reason” for Verstappen to leave Red Bull given their current domination.

"The [2025 driver] market is very interesting,” he told Sky Italia.

“For a driver the most important thing is to be with whoever is fastest, and there is no reason now for Max to leave Red Bull anytime soon.

“But we’ll see what happens."

The second race of the 2024 season takes place this Saturday, 9 March, in Saudi Arabia.