Max Verstappen confronts George Russell and launches furious rant after collision

Max Verstappen launched a furious rant at George Russell after the pair collided on the first lap of the sprint race in Azerbaijan.

Russell, starting in fourth, launched himself down the inside at turn two on the opening lap – and the pair touched.

Russell took third place, with Verstappen livid and making his feelings known over team radio.

The Dutchman did take back the position after a safety car shortly after, but with a huge hold on the sidepod of the Red Bull, Verstappen confronted Russell in parc ferme straight after the race finished.

Russell said: “It wasn’t on purpose, I had no grip,” with Verstappen replying: “Mate we all have no grip.”

The Dutchman added: “You need to give a little more space,” and Russell responded: “Watch the onboard!”

As Russell walked away, Verstappen called Russell a “d*******,” adding: “Don’t expect it next time!”

Sergio Perez claimed the maximum eight points after winning the sprint, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second.

Verstappen said in his post-race interview: “It’s not clarified. I don’t understand why you have to take so much risk, put a hole in my car.

“We all have cold tyres, ‘ah mate locked up, look at the onboard’... it doesn’t make sense. It is what it is.

“There’s a hole in the sidepod. Doesn’t look that great. We’ll focus on tomorrow.”

More to follow...