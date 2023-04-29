Moment furious Max Verstappen cusses at George Russell over Azerbaijan F1 ‘collision’

Cameras have caught the moment a furious Max Verstappen got into a heated stand-off with George Russell after the British F1 driver ‘collided’ with his Red Bull car during the Azerbaijan sprint race.

Verstappen was heard complaining after Russell 'made contact' with him at turn two, and wasted no time marching over to him after the race.

"We all have no space", the Dutch driver complained, as Russell maintained it "wasn't on purpose".

However, for his opponent it wasn't enough, who called him a 'd*******' as he walked away.

