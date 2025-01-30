Christian Horner gives verdict on ‘box office’ Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner admits that Lewis Hamilton “suits Ferrari red” as the Red Bull team principal looks ahead to a blockbuster 2025 season.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, arch rival of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, has moved to Ferrari after 12 years at Mercedes.

Hamilton, 40, was unveiled to the Ferrari tifosi last week in Maranello, sporting the famous scarlet red, before driving the 2023 car in his first Scuderia outing. On Wednesday, in a behind-closed-doors test in Barcelona, Hamilton was unharmed as he crashed into the barriers.

And Horner, with his driver Verstappen eyeing a fifth consecutive world championship this year, could not hide his admiration for Hamilton making the switch to Ferrari in the final stages of his career.

“I’ve seen some pictures, I think it [Ferrari red] suits him [Hamilton],” Horner said, at Wednesday’s Autosport Awards.

“I think it’s great for Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari – that really is box office.

“I think it’s just another dynamic for this year that could be super exciting.”

Red Bull missed out on a third-straight constructors’ title last year as McLaren claimed their first team crown in 26 years.

In the final year of the regulations in their current form, the playing field at the top seems to have levelled out – and Horner believes F1 is in for a “stellar” 2025 season as a result.

Lewis Hamilton is driving for Ferrari this year ( Twitter/X - @ScuderiaFerrari )

“I think it’s going to be super tight,” Horner added. “You’re going to have four teams that are going to be very competitive. I think it’s going to be very tight and take your pick.

“McLaren are going to be strong, Ferrari are going to be strong. Mercedes are going to have something to prove as well so it could be a stellar year.”

A 10-team season launch at the O2 Arena in London takes place on Tuesday 18 February, before pre-season testing in Bahrain from 26-28 February

The first race of the 2025 season takes place a fortnight later in Australia on 16 March.