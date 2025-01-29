Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli passes driving test – just weeks before F1 debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli has passed his road driving test – just six weeks before he makes his Formula 1 debut in Australia.

Italian hotshot Antonelli, 18, is replacing Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows in 2025 after a distinguished junior career. He will partner British driver George Russell.

Antonelli, who hails from Bologna, turned 18 last August and as such has been learning to gain his road driving licence, with 18 the minimum age to drive in Italy.

Mercedes confirmed that Antonelli had passed his test this week, with the 18-year-old saying “Mission completed” as he posed at the wheel of a road car.

Antonelli finished sixth in his debut F2 season last year, racing for Prema alongside Haas driver Ollie Bearman, but his impressive junior resume prior to that persuaded Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to give the teenager a dream opportunity at the F1 giants.

The Italian made his F1 weekend debut last year at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, crashing just 10 minutes into his first practice session at Parabolica corner.

Kimi Antonelli passed his driving test this week ( Instagram - @kimi.antonelli )

Antonelli completed thousands of miles of testing in F1 machinery last year in preparation for his highly anticipated rookie season.

He will be present at pre-season testing in Bahrain from 26-28 February and, a fortnight later, will make his debut at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Mercedes launch their 2025 car, the W16, on Monday 24 February. They will unveil their 2025 livery at the 10-team season launch event at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday 18 February.

It is the first year since 2012 that Mercedes won’t have Hamilton in one of their cars.