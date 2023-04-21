For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As many as six teams could be in breach of the Formula 1 cost cap for 2022, according to Red Bull chiefs Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

Controversy overshadowed Red Bull’s double world championship triumph last year when they were found to be guilty of a minor overspend breach of the 2021 F1 budget cap – the first year such regulations were enforced.

Red Bull were fined £6m and docked 10% of their car development time – yet there is now concern growing amongst the paddock about last year’s sums, which were submitted to the FIA on 31 March.

As a result of the tough economic climate and inflation, Horner revealed that as many as six teams have made it known at F1 Commission meetings that they are at risk of missing the 2022 cost-cap figure, which stands at £111m.

“A danger for 2022 is that there could be six teams in breach of the cap,” said Horner, as last season drew to a close. “Energy prices have been exponential, but thankfully we’ve been protected from that.

“But there is that chance that several teams, many of which have stated it during F1 commission meetings, will break the cap this year.”

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, while admitting he was “more than nervous” for the publishing of each team’s financial records, hoped the process would be finalised sooner than last year, which stretched into November.

Christian Horner believes as many as six teams could have broken the Formula 1 cost cap for 2022 (Getty Images)

“I’m pretty sure that everyone understands now what the effect is if there is a breach and I totally agree that the focus on this will actually be very big,” Domenicali told Sky Sports.

“I think that is a point of attention mainly for the credibility and to check if everyone is respecting that rule, but [it] has o be doner earlier than later.”

Red Bull chief advisor Marko added: “I think the current status is that six teams are over it.

“Inflation is something that was not calculable to that extent, especially when it comes to energy costs.”

It is not yet known when the Cost Cap Administration will publish which teams have fallen foul of the 2022 budget cap – but the reported target is for it to be finalised before the F1 summer break in August.