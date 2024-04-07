Daniel Ricciardo in heavy crash with Alex Albon on first lap of Japanese Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Ricciardo retired a matter of seconds into Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix after a heavy crash involving Alex Albon at Suzuka.

Ricciardo, starting 11th on the grid, was running ahead of Williams driver Albon coming out of turn one following a good start off the line.

However, Albon dived down the inside at turn two, with Ricciardo’s RB wheel clipping the Williams car and forcing it off track.

Both cars then rapidly slammed into the tyre barrier, resulting in a quick red flag from race control in Japan to stop the race.

Ricciardo and Albon managed to leave the car unaided, with both drivers reported to be “OK.”

Ricciardo, 34, is already under pressure this season with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda impressing in the Red Bull sister car.

Reserve driver Liam Lawson is waiting in the wings and recent reports state Ricciardo has a matter of races to improve his performance, with his seat shrouded in doubt.

As for Albon, his crash at the last race in Australia resulted in Logan Sargeant missing out on the action in Melbourne.

Williams will be disappointed at another damaged chassis now in Japan, with the next race of the season in two weeks’ time in China.

Max Verstappen kept his lead from Sergio Perez at the start, with the top-10 around safely before the heavy crash further back.