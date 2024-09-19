Daniel Ricciardo admits F1 future is ‘up in the air’ ahead of Singapore GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Daniel Ricciardo admits his future in Formula One is shrouded in uncertainty ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old has been racing for Red Bull’s sister team RB since last July, when he replaced the axed Nyck de Vries. However, despite a few strong results, he has consistently struggled for performance and is 10 points behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the drivers’ standings.

Tsunoda’s seat for 2025 is already confirmed and New Zealander racer Liam Lawson – who impressed when deputising for an injured Ricciardo for five races last year – looks set to receive a permanent F1 call-up.

Speculation is rife that a decision on RB’s 2025 drivers is expected in the next few weeks – due to a clause in Lawson’s contract – and Ricciardo did not dismiss the rumours out of hand, admitting that “things are hotting up.”

“I know how it is and how it works, and I knew there was always going to be some dates and deadlines this year, whether it was the summer break or now post-Singapore, so post-Singapore is the next one,” he told Sky Sports F1.

"Honestly, it’s still, so many things are up in the air. Let’s see how the weekend goes. Obviously, I’m going to give it all I can, as I have. There’s always something to fight for. We’ll see what happens. Try to get the thing on the podium, that’s my plan."

Lawson has been waiting patiently on the sidelines this year as a Red Bull reserve driver but could become a free agent if he is not given a 2025 seat.

As a result, RB look set to make a decision imminently and Lawson could even replace Ricciardo before the United States Grand Prix on October 20.

Asked in a written briefing on Thursday whether Sunday’s race could be his last, Ricciardo replied: "I don’t think so. But I also don’t want to start here and be the lawyer.

"I would say no, but also we know how the sport works. So, I don’t want to say ‘100 per cent I will bet all my house on it’. I’ve been around for too long.

"What’s crazy about the sport is if I go and get a podium this weekend then I’m probably the hottest thing in the sport.

"That’s the kind of the merry-go-round we’re on and I know it can change so quickly. So look, I’m aware that things are hotting up, so to speak, but I just have to try and get my head down this weekend."

Should Ricciardo be replaced by Lawson, the only other in-house alternative for the Aussie would be if Red Bull team principal Christian Horner decided to drop Sergio Perez and replace the Mexican with Ricciardo.

Ricciardo was handed a second chance in F1 – after being dismissed by McLaren in 2022 – by his old team in Red Bull as a test driver in 2023 before he replaced De Vries.