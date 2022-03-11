Lewis Hamilton makes Max Verstappen ‘bully’ claim in Drive to Survive

Lewis Hamilton has suggested Max Verstappen races like a “bully” after opening up on their F1 rivalry in the latest season of Drive to Survive.

Hamilton and Verstappen’s battle for the drivers’ championship led to one of the most thrilling seasons in F1 history and is documented in the latest instalment of the popular Netflix show.

The title race went down to the wire at the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the season was packed with incident in one of the most unpredictable campaigns in years.

The rivalry was also lit up by several clashes on the track, such as when both drivers crashed out after colliding at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

But perhaps the most contentious moment came at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone as the pair raced around Copse Corner on the opening lap of the race, with both refusing to cede ground.

It led to Hamilton and Verstappen touching and the Red Bull hurtling off the track in a 190mph crash that resulted in the Dutchman ending up in hospital, as the Mercedes went on to win the race in a 25-point swing in the standings.

The incident is extensively documented in the third episode of the latest series of Drive to Survive, as Hamilton is asked to discuss his mindset when competing against a driver who refuses to budge when racing wheel-to-wheel.

“I think Max is aggressive as hell and more often than not he pushes it to the limit and beyond,” Hamilton says. “I’ve raced against a lot of drivers - there are always bullies but that’s not how I operate. I just try and beat them on the track.”

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for his role in the incident but Red Bull were left furious as the Briton was allowed to go on and win his home Grand Prix.

The Drive to Survive cameras capture a member of the Red Bull team raging: “He [Hamilton] nearly killed our fucking driver - I want him out of the race.”

Hamilton says in a later episode, “Max is do or die. Either you crash or you don’t get past him. I think he pushes it to the limit and beyond.”

Verstappen opted to not be included in the latest season of Drive to Survive but the pair are set to renew their rivalry in the opening race of the 2022 F1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.