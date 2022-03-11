✕ Close Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four

F1 testing 2022 continues for day two in Bahrain with focus both on and off the track with a week remaining until the 2022 season begins. And we already have fresh controversy surrounding the design of Mercedes’ W13 car, which has been labelled ‘zero pods’ over its latest innovation as debate swirls around whether the Silver Arrows have acted within the spirit of the rules - Toto Wolff vehemently defended the team’s position after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enjoyed run-outs on Thursday.

Despite their new design, it was actually the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly that was fastest on day one of F1 testing, which has packed in debate surrounding sidepods and cooling gills as teams begin to master the new rules and regulations. Christian Horner spoke on his rival’s development, though the Red Bull Team Principal mostly kept his thoughts to himself.

A spree of late fast laps saw Gasly top the leaderboard after Charles Leclerc had led for most of the day. The AlphaTauri’s 1min 33.902secs on C4 tyres beat out the Ferraris, who were again promising with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc behind the wheel as they look to join Mercedes and Red Bull in the 2022 title race.

The session did end about five minutes early due to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beaching the rear of his car, but it was a promising day all round, as he completed the most laps of anyone (138). The lesser-heralded teams, such as Alfa Romeo, banked much-needed mileage, clearing 100 laps to inject some confidence ahead of next week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Pietro Fittipaldi also logged 47 laps following a delay to the second session for Haas. And Perez’s incident was not the only red flag, with the aero rakes falling off Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.

Follow the latest action from Bahrain: