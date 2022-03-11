F1 2022 pre-season testing LIVE: Latest times and results from day 2 in Bahrain
After a controversial Day 1, in which the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly was quickest, we’ll have the latest times and reaction after Mercedes unveiled the latest version of the W13 with zero pods
F1 testing 2022 continues for day two in Bahrain with focus both on and off the track with a week remaining until the 2022 season begins. And we already have fresh controversy surrounding the design of Mercedes’ W13 car, which has been labelled ‘zero pods’ over its latest innovation as debate swirls around whether the Silver Arrows have acted within the spirit of the rules - Toto Wolff vehemently defended the team’s position after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enjoyed run-outs on Thursday.
Despite their new design, it was actually the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly that was fastest on day one of F1 testing, which has packed in debate surrounding sidepods and cooling gills as teams begin to master the new rules and regulations. Christian Horner spoke on his rival’s development, though the Red Bull Team Principal mostly kept his thoughts to himself.
A spree of late fast laps saw Gasly top the leaderboard after Charles Leclerc had led for most of the day. The AlphaTauri’s 1min 33.902secs on C4 tyres beat out the Ferraris, who were again promising with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc behind the wheel as they look to join Mercedes and Red Bull in the 2022 title race.
The session did end about five minutes early due to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beaching the rear of his car, but it was a promising day all round, as he completed the most laps of anyone (138). The lesser-heralded teams, such as Alfa Romeo, banked much-needed mileage, clearing 100 laps to inject some confidence ahead of next week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Pietro Fittipaldi also logged 47 laps following a delay to the second session for Haas. And Perez’s incident was not the only red flag, with the aero rakes falling off Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.
Haas driver Mick Schumacher ends his morning session in P8 out of 10.
The German’s fastest lap was 1:37.846, he did so on the C2 Hard Tires.
A total of 23 laps, Haas will hope to fix their issues for the afternoon session.
F1 testing - end of morning session on Day 2 in Bahrain
That will be it for the morning session, Ocon fastest but notable performances from Leclerc again, more consistency out there for the Ferrari with a high lap count.
Speaking of which, look at George Russell totalling 66 laps.
- Ocon (Alpine) 1m34.276s, C4, 59 laps
- Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m34.366s, C3, 52 laps
- Verstappen (Red Bull) 1m35.874s, C2, 44 laps
- Vettel (Aston Martin) 1m36.020s, C3, 44 laps
- Norris (McLaren) 1m36.354s, C2, 29 laps
- Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1m36.802s, C3, 44 laps
- Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1m36.987s, C2, 23 laps
- Schumacher (Haas) 1m37.846s, C2, 23 laps
- Russell (Mercedes) 1m38.585s, C2, 66 laps
- Latifi (Williams) 1m39.845s, C2, 12 laps
F1 testing - session stopped after red flag
F1 testing - day two latest times with 15 minutes remaining of first session
- Ocon (Alpine) 1m34.276s, C4, 50 laps
- Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m34.366s, C3, 47 laps
- Verstappen (Red Bull) 1m35.874s, C2, 41 laps
- Vettel (Aston Martin) 1m36.020s, C3, 43 lap
- Norris (McLaren) 1m36.354s, C2, 25 laps
- Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1m36.802s, C3, 38 laps
- Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1m36.987s, C2, 23 laps
- Schumacher (Haas) 1m37.846s, C2, 23 laps
- Russell (Mercedes) 1m38.585s, C2, 61 laps
- Latifi (Williams) 1m39.845s, C2, 12 laps
F1 testing: Haas end session early in Bahrain
A Haas statement: “Unfortunately, our running in this session has ended early. An issue with the exhaust needs to be investigated by the crew.”
F1 testing: Williams statement after Nicholas Latifi car goes up in flames
A statement read: “From initial investigations, it appears that the issue that caused the fire was quite minor, but became visibly quite dramatic.
“It is not as severe as the video footage might suggest, but there is fire damage to the rear of the car that the team need to repair.
“We’ll revise our running plan once we have assessed the repair work that needs to be carried out.”
F1 testing - day two in Bahrain
Yuki Tsunoda has liftoff, the Alpha Tauri is up into fifth place.
That’s a speedy lap and just 2.256s slower than Ocon’s leading time.
F1 testing - Vettel spins in Aston Martin
The Aston Martin of Vettel has stopped, no red flag, it’s just off the side of the track.
The German is stationary, he’s asking for something to be put under the rear tyre so he can get out and not roll away.
The marshals are telling Vettel to get out. Will the car’s recovery lead to a red flag?
F1 testing
Verstappen harvesting battery power down the straight. The Red Bull is losing speed there.
F1 testing - latest times on day two in Bahrain
- Ocon (Alpine) 1m34.276s, C4, 38 laps2
- Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m34.366s, C3, 32 laps3
- Verstappen (Red Bull) 1m35.874s, C2, 32 laps4
- Vettel (Aston Martin) 1m36.020s, C3, 42 laps5
- Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1m36.987s, C2, 18 laps6
- Norris (McLaren) 1m37.537s, C2, 15 laps7
- Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1m37.782s, C3, 29 laps8
- Schumacher (Haas) 1m37.846s, C2, 20 laps9
- Russell (Mercedes) 1m38.585s, C2, 44 laps10
- Latifi (Williams) 1m39.845s, C2, 12 laps
