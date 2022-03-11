Christian Horner was caught telling Lewis Hamilton to “shut the f--- up” in the opening minutes of the latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

The latest instalment of the highly awaited documentary series dropped on Friday morning and focuses around one of the most exciting title races in Formula One history.

It documents Max Verstappen’s thrilling championship victory, which saw the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton to a record-breaking eighth title on the final lap of the season.

The rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen, and between Mercedes and Red Bull, was one of the biggest talking points during the season as tensions between drivers and teams reached boiling point.

But the heat from Red Bull was apparent even before the start of the 2021 season, as Horner is shown reacting in frustration to Hamilton’s seventh title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2020

It came after a period of dominance for Mercedes, with the team winning both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships for seven consecutive seasons and extending Red Bull’s wait for a title.

And when asked on the podium following his latest title victory whether there was a limit to what he could achieve in Formula One, Hamilton replied: “I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Horner is then caught muttering under his breath, seemingly towards Hamilton, “I wish he’d shut the f--- up.”

The Red Bull boss then adds: “How many times do we have to watch this s---”, as Hamilton is shown lifting the drivers’ title.

By the end of the year, the tables had been turned as Verstappen defeated Hamilton to win his first championship, which was Red Bull’s first since 2014.

It came in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with race director Michael Masi since being removed from his post due to the decisions he made in the closing stages of the title-decider.

Horner, who says towards the end of the opening episode, “If we pull this off it will be the biggest thing that we will have done in Formula One”, also has a rivalry with Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff that is heavily focused on during the series.

At one point, when asked about Wolff and the differences between them in how they operate their respective teams, Horner adds: “What you have to remember about Toto is he inherited something that is already well-oiled. He’s not really had to build anything.

“He’s much more motivated by the financials of Formula One, rather than the competition.”