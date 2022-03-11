F1 testing LIVE: Latest times amid calls for ban on Mercedes’ ‘spaceship mirrors’ after zero pods controversy
After a controversial Day 1, in which the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly was quickest, we’ll have the latest times and reaction after Mercedes unveiled the latest version of the W13 with zero pods
It’s Day 2 of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain with focus both on and off the track with a week remaining until the 2022 season begins. And we already have fresh controversy surrounding the design of Mercedes’ W13 car, which has been labelled zero pods over its latest innovation as debate swirls around whether the Silver Arrows have acted within the spirit of the rules - Toto Wolff vehementally defended the team’s position after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enjoyed run-outs on Thursday.
Despite their new design it was actually the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly that was fastest on day one of F1 testing, which has packed in debate surrounding sidepods and cooling gills as teams begin to master the new rules and regulations. Christian Horner spoke on his rival’s development, though the Red Bull Team Principal mostly kept his thoughts to himself. A spree of late fast laps saw Gasly top the leaderboard after Charles Leclerc had led for most of the day. The AlphaTauri’s 1m33.902s on C4 tyres beat out the Ferraris, who were again promising with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc behind the wheel as they look to join Mercedes and Red Bull in the 2022 title race.
The session did end about five minutes early due to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beaching the rear of his car, but it was a promising day all round, as he completed the most laps of anyone (138). The lesser-heralded teams, such as Alfa Romeo, banked much-needed mileage, clearing 100 laps to inject some confidence ahead of next week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. Pietro Fittipaldi also logged 47 laps following a delay to the second session for Haas. And Perez’s incident was not the only red flag, with the aero rakes falling off Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin:
F1 testing - day two times and leaderboard
- Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m34.366s, C3, 14 laps
- Ocon (Alpine) 1m35.423s, C3, 16 laps
- Verstappen (Red Bull) 1m36.914s, C2, 16 laps
- Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1m37.893s, C3, 12 laps
- Norris (McLaren) 1m38.543s, C2, 6 laps
- Russell (Mercedes) 1m38.585s, C2, 20 laps
- Vettel (Aston Martin) 1m38.948s, C3, 23 laps
- Schumacher (Haas) 1m39.258s,C2 10 laps
- Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1m40.863s, C2 14 laps
- Latifi (Williams) No time, 4 laps
F1 chief wants new regulations to favour the ‘underdog'
Formula 1’s Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds said: “The three most popular wins were the two first-time winners, McLaren at Monza, the fans don't like predictability, what we want is you have your day in the sunshine, you have your good days or you have your bad days.
“I hope you’ll see more of that, unexpected result. We all like that, we want to see the underdog occasionally.”
F1 testing - day two: Ocon goes fastest
Ocon lays down a marker.
He places the benchmark and rockets up to P1 on the leaderboard in his first tried effort.
Ocon is on the medium tyres, the Alpine driver delivers a lap of one minute 36.472secs.
Max Verstappen criticises Netflix for 'ruining his mind' with Drive to Survive
“No, I won’t change my mind,” said Max Verstappen when asked if he would reconsider his decision to not feature on the Netflix show Drive to Survive. “That was already ruined after season one.
“I think I’m quite a down-to-earth guy. I just want it to be facts, don’t hype it up.
“I understand it needs to be like that for Netflix. People like that.
“That’s with every series on there as well, or documentary, or whatever you call it. It’s just not my thing. I’ll probably watch it and see how nicely over the top it is.
“Then I’ll continue with my life and I’ll probably watch other documentaries on Netflix.”
Ferrari call for ban on Mercedes’ ‘spaceship mirrors’
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has called on Formula 1 to ban the “spaceship mirrors” on Mercedes’ W13 car as they go against the “spirit” of the rules.
The Scuderia boss said: “On the mirrors, some are surprised. I find that quite surprising. That’s not something we are expecting.
“I think in the spirit of that, some things are needed. I think for the future [they] need to be addressed.
“Already in the past, we always argued the mirrors should not have any aero purpose. They should be there just to look behind.
“I think the way [Mercedes] treated or designed their car, certainly there is a significant aero purpose in the mirrors itself and I think something we need to stop for the future, no doubt, because the risk is we will come in the future that all the teams start designing mirrors that look like spaceships.
“I don’t think that’s what we are looking for as F1.”
F1 testing - day two in Bahrain
It’s a fast start for the McLaren, who send out Lando Norris once again after Daniel Ricciardo’s sickness - the Aussie is healing up nicely but not quite ready.
He’s passed precautionary Covid tests too, but it’s teammate Norris who is enjoying the time out on the track with three times on the board so far.
Norris in P1 with a 1:38.543.
