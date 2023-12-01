F1 Drive reveal bespoke karts with ‘DRS’ for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium track

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

F1 Drive, the new in-stadium karting facility at the 60,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have unveiled their bespoke karts ahead of the grand opening next year.

The new state-of-the-art facility below the South Stand at Tottenham is the epicentre for a 15-year strategic partnership between the club and Formula 1.

Now, F1 Drive have revealed several features on the karts to “create the most authentic F1 driving experience for drivers of all ages and ability levels.”

These include a simulated “DRS” button on the steering wheel, allowing a kart to pick up more speed when following close behind a kart in front – just like in Formula 1. Karts will also feature a “boost” button which will deliver additional power for short bursts of time.

Karts will also have immersive audio with sound effects taken from the cars of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, as well as commentary and tips from David Croft and Naomi Schiff.

Steering wheels will have an 18cm LED display, providing real-time data such as lap times and flags to drivers, while the timing screens will match official F1 broadcast graphics.

There will also be separate tracks for adults and juniors and the offering of dual karts to cater for accessibility requirements.

F1 director of commercial partnerships Jonny Haworth said: “We wanted to create a karting experience that truly captures the feeling and atmosphere of Formula 1 and offers an accessible entry point to our sport for as many people as possible and F1 Drive-London is going to deliver on this vision and more.”

F1 Drive have unveiled their new bespoke karts for the indoor track at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (F1 Drive)

The karts will have a ‘DRS’ button and an 18cm LED display (F1 Drive)

The karts will have four different liveries and come in two sizes, with modifications possible depending on age and skill level.

“Whether you are just starting out on your motorsport journey with your eyes set on the F1 Grid or are looking for a great day out with family and friends, F1 Drive-London can deliver an authentic F1 experience for all,” Haworth added.

“I am excited to see the karts launch and track testing begin, and I can’t wait to see our fans hitting the track in the new year.”

Tottenham Hotspur chief commercial officer added: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the world’s first Formula 1® karting facility here in Tottenham.

Formula 1 has teamed up with Tottenham Hotspur to build an indoor go-kart track below the team’s 60,000-seater stadium (F1)

“It will be another attraction at our world-class stadium and will act as an innovative gateway into motorsport for new fans looking to discover the thrill of Formula 1®, while giving the most passionate race fans a truly first-of-its-kind experience.”

While an official opening date has not yet been released, the facility is expected to open in early 2024.

The facility is expected to host future national karting championship races, having been accredited by the National Karting Association. A driver academy programme will also be launched.

As well as NFL matches, boxing fights and music concerts, the karting track is another attraction to grace the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which includes the ‘Dare Skywalk’ at the top of the stadium.