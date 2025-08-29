'We're super pumped' - Cadillac's F1 program taps Bottas and Pérez for 2026 debut

F1 returns after the four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, round 15 of the 2025 season.

With 10 races left this season, it is a two-horse race for the drivers’ championship between the two McLaren drivers. Oscar Piastri currently has a nine-point lead over teammate Lando Norris, who won the last race in Hungary after holding off a late challenge from the Australian. Norris also won last year’s grand prix at Zandvoort.

George Russell claimed a podium in Budapest but Max Verstappen had a race to forget, finishing ninth. The reigning world champion will be looking to bounce back in front of his passionate home fans on the North Sea coast.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is seeking a significant improvement in performance, having failed to secure a podium in Ferrari red after the first 14 races of the season. Charles Leclerc also cut a frustrated figure at the last race in Hungary, finishing fourth after starting on pole.

Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent