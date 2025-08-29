F1 Dutch GP LIVE: Practice updates and start time as racing resumes after summer break
Follow live F1 updates from Zandvoort with title contenders Norris and Piastri looking to set the pace
F1 returns after the four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, round 15 of the 2025 season.
With 10 races left this season, it is a two-horse race for the drivers’ championship between the two McLaren drivers. Oscar Piastri currently has a nine-point lead over teammate Lando Norris, who won the last race in Hungary after holding off a late challenge from the Australian. Norris also won last year’s grand prix at Zandvoort.
George Russell claimed a podium in Budapest but Max Verstappen had a race to forget, finishing ninth. The reigning world champion will be looking to bounce back in front of his passionate home fans on the North Sea coast.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is seeking a significant improvement in performance, having failed to secure a podium in Ferrari red after the first 14 races of the season. Charles Leclerc also cut a frustrated figure at the last race in Hungary, finishing fourth after starting on pole.
Cadillac play it safe with Bottas and Perez – an F1 line-up lacking one key ingredient
As an F1 summer break distinctly lacking in speculation and conjecture draws to a close, confirmation of Cadillac’s first-ever Formula One driver line-up on Tuesday did not ruffle any feathers. For many months, the talk of the paddock was that Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez were the frontrunners to occupy the seats at F1’s soon-to-be 11th team. Ultimately, the powers that be at Cadillac’s new UK-based hub in Silverstone, and across the Atlantic in Indiana and North Carolina, ignored widely held wishes for youth and American involvement and instead plumped for both drivers.
In many regards, it is a decision steeped in realism and common sense. For an outfit joining the world’s most technical sport at the start of a new era, their driver line-up presented a chance to add know-how and expertise to their roster, less than seven months out from the team’s daunting debut in Australia.
George Russell issues update on Mercedes future ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
George Russell has given an update on his future at Mercedes, insisting contract talks are progressing as he looks to secure his place on the team beyond the current season.
Talk of Max Verstappen switching from Red Bull died down over the summer after Mercedes principal Toto Wolff said the team had stopped exploring the idea. Wolff said he wanted to continue working with Russell and teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli going forwards, with a new engine era starting in 2026 and the Mercedes power unit expected to be the pick of the field.
And Russell insists contract talks are progressing, despite a lack of updates over the summer break.
McLaren set to resume title tussle on F1 return but Red Bull must solve alarming problem
For the first time in four years, F1 returns after the traditional summer interval with the race for the drivers’ world championship very much in the balance.
McLaren’s impressive dominance – but intriguing refusal to label a driver their clear No 1 – means it is a straight shoot-out between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for their first ever title, in a battle set to go down to the wire. Ahead of round 15 this weekend in Zandvoort, the Australian has a lead of just nine points.
Further down the pack, there are plenty of talking points, not least Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton’s tumultuous partnership so far. The seven-time world champion is yet to finish on the podium; a record he will be desperate to extinguish in the remaining 10 races.
McLaren ‘explosion’ predicted with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battling for F1 title
Ex-McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes the team will “explode” this season as their drivers battle for their first F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris by nine points with 10 races left of the 2025 season. The sport returns to action after the summer break next week with the Dutch Grand Prix, a race Norris won last year.
The two drivers have fought respectfully so far this season and have only collided once in Canada, an incident Norris took full blame for, and avoided a clash at the last race in Hungary despite a late tussle for the lead.
Martin Brundle backs Cadillac’s ‘great’ choice after Bottas and Perez picks
Martin Brundle has praised Cadillac’s decision to sign up Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their drivers for their debut season in F1 next year.
Bottas and Perez, both 35 and unattached this year, will return to the grid in 2026 with the American-owned outfit, after an announcement on Tuesday.
Cadillac opted to go for experience over youth and American involvement, while the likes of Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu and Felipe Drugovich missed out.
“That’s a great driver line up,” Brundle said. “The team needs experience and direction in year one and can’t afford to have rookies damaging cars when all the resources will be heavily stretched.
Dutch Grand Prix practice set to get underway
Good morning and welcome to live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix as practice begins this morning.
We’ll have FP1 at 11:30am BST, followed by FP2 at 3pm BST.
The F1 season resumes with plenty of subplots, let by McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battling it out for the title.
We’ll bring you the latest from Zandvoort, plus analysis and reaction.
