Lando Norris is targeting pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix on F1’s return following a four-week summer break, having gone fastest in both sessions on Friday in Zandvoort.

The McLaren driver faces a title tussle and nine-point deficit with teammate Oscar Piastri and faces a tricky test for the papaya team, with qualifying set to deliver drama later today following FP3.

With 10 races left this season, there is more besides the compelling drivers’ championship title race with Lewis Hamilton desperately searching for a spark to ignite his disappointing start to life at Ferrari, having failed to secure a podium in red this term. The seven-time world champion recovered from two spins on Friday to go sixth fastest, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso came second in FP2 to show promise this weekend.

And Max Verstappen is enduring a rare down year with Red Bull after speculation over his future, but will be hoping for a strong showing in front of his home fans.

Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent below: