McLaren set to resume title tussle on F1 return but Red Bull must solve alarming problem
After a four-week summer break, F1 returns this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort
For the first time in four years, F1 returns after the traditional summer interval with the race for the drivers’ world championship very much in the balance.
McLaren’s impressive dominance – but intriguing refusal to label a driver their clear No 1 – means it is a straight shoot-out between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for their first ever title, in a battle set to go down to the wire. Ahead of round 15 this weekend in Zandvoort, the Australian has a lead of just nine points.
Further down the pack, there are plenty of talking points, not least Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton’s tumultuous partnership so far. The seven-time world champion is yet to finish on the podium; a record he will be desperate to extinguish in the remaining 10 races.
For most other teams, primary focus shifts gradually to next season and a radical regulation change. Nonetheless, there is still valuable prize money and championship positions to fight for. Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes are all in contention for second place, with Aston Martin, Sauber and Racing Bulls chasing down Williams for fifth.
With less than four months left of the 2025 season, The Independent takes a look at the five main talking points ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.
McLaren’s fascinating intra-team title tussle
There is no greater sign of McLaren’s supremacy this year than Max Verstappen’s points deficit to the papaya duo at this stage of the campaign. The Dutchman, Red Bull’s exceptional champion in the last four years, is 97 points off pace-setter Piastri – and that’s with two grand prix victories to his name.
It means this year’s championship squabble is firmly a two-horse race. McLaren team bosses Zak Brown and Andrea Stella have robustly maintained a stance that both Piastri and Norris will be given freedom to race each other, with the added caveat that no risks should be taken.
The tantalising question remains: at speeds of 200mph, with the stakes at a career-high for two drivers in their mid-20s, will that be possible?
The pair came together in Canada in June, with Norris firmly taking the blame, but the likelihood of another collision will only increase as the tension ratchets up and both drivers fight hammer-and-tong for precious points.
With a regulation change incoming, both drivers know they may not have a better opportunity at winning a world championship.
Hamilton’s much-needed Ferrari reset
Races: 14. Wins: Zero. Podiums: Zero. The statistics make for grim reading for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
All the hype and hoopla which preceded F1’s most seismic driver transfer has evaporated quickly. Ferrari’s car is well short of McLaren’s but Charles Leclerc’s five podiums show the potential Hamilton is, agonisingly, failing to eke out of the SF-25 challenger.
Beyond the figures, the Briton’s despondency at the last two race weekends in Belgium and Hungary – labelling his displays as “useless” and unimaginably suggesting Ferrari should look to replace him – means the summer break arrived at the perfect time.
Hamilton filled his social media with photos of his dog, Roscoe, and stints in the gym. Hopefully, a few weeks of serenity lead to a clearer head, a focused mind and an improvement in performance. At the very least, he can look forward to a mighty reception from the tifosi next week in Monza. It’d be some setting for a first top-three finish.
The poisoned chalice: who will race alongside Verstappen in 2026?
A cloud of uncertainty is positioned over Red Bull right now and their sister team Racing Bulls.
Despite Laurent Mekies’ promotion to team principal at the mothership, with Christian Horner sensationally relieved of his duties last month, there is plenty to ponder at Verstappen’s outfit, who’ve fallen some distance backwards after a sensational four-year run of success.
Perhaps Mekies’ biggest dilemma to grapple with over the coming months is what to do about the second seat at Red Bull, F1’s poisoned chalice. Yuki Tsunoda has managed just seven points in 12 races since replacing Liam Lawson, brutally axed after just two races.
All the signs point towards Isack Hadjar making the rapid step-up from Racing Bulls for 2026. But that is far from guaranteed, and much will depend on the remaining 10 races of the season.
Of course, Mekies’s eventual decision will have an impact on Racing Bulls’ 2026 roster too. Could Tsunoda drop back down – or will he drop out of F1 altogether? Will Lawson retain his spot? And what about British teenager Arvid Lindblad, the Red Bull junior who could step up from F2?
Mercedes duo finally set for new deals
With Verstappen last month finally putting to bed speculation of a move away from Red Bull for 2026, all systems are go for Mercedes re-signing George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in the coming weeks.
Russell’s season has been dogged by questions over his future at the Silver Arrows, especially given his fierce rivalry with Verstappen. As for Antonelli, the 18-year-old was very downbeat at the last four races, given a drop in performance which was perhaps inevitable given his inexperience.
Both drivers are set to put pen to paper in the near future.
Alpine merry-go-round
The second seat alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine has registered no points so far this season.
Jack Doohan was axed after six races and Franco Colapinto’s eight-race stint has also been underwhelming. Paul Aron could be the third youngster handed an opportunity. Doohan could return to make his case once more. Or could Flavio Briatore swoop for someone outside his roster?
The Italian is a harsh taskmaster and another driver change before the season concludes should not be ruled out.
