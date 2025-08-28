McLaren set to resume title tussle on F1 return but Red Bull must solve alarming problem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the first time in four years, F1 returns after the traditional summer interval with the race for the drivers’ world championship very much in the balance.

McLaren’s impressive dominance – but intriguing refusal to label a driver their clear No 1 – means it is a straight shoot-out between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for their first ever title, in a battle set to go down to the wire. Ahead of round 15 this weekend in Zandvoort, the Australian has a lead of just nine points.

Further down the pack, there are plenty of talking points, not least Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton’s tumultuous partnership so far. The seven-time world champion is yet to finish on the podium; a record he will be desperate to extinguish in the remaining 10 races.

For most other teams, primary focus shifts gradually to next season and a radical regulation change. Nonetheless, there is still valuable prize money and championship positions to fight for. Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes are all in contention for second place, with Aston Martin, Sauber and Racing Bulls chasing down Williams for fifth.

With less than four months left of the 2025 season, The Independent takes a look at the five main talking points ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

McLaren’s fascinating intra-team title tussle

There is no greater sign of McLaren’s supremacy this year than Max Verstappen’s points deficit to the papaya duo at this stage of the campaign. The Dutchman, Red Bull’s exceptional champion in the last four years, is 97 points off pace-setter Piastri – and that’s with two grand prix victories to his name.

It means this year’s championship squabble is firmly a two-horse race. McLaren team bosses Zak Brown and Andrea Stella have robustly maintained a stance that both Piastri and Norris will be given freedom to race each other, with the added caveat that no risks should be taken.

The tantalising question remains: at speeds of 200mph, with the stakes at a career-high for two drivers in their mid-20s, will that be possible?

The pair came together in Canada in June, with Norris firmly taking the blame, but the likelihood of another collision will only increase as the tension ratchets up and both drivers fight hammer-and-tong for precious points.

With a regulation change incoming, both drivers know they may not have a better opportunity at winning a world championship.

open image in gallery Lando Norris (left) and Oscar Piastri are battling for this year’s world championship (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Hamilton’s much-needed Ferrari reset

Races: 14. Wins: Zero. Podiums: Zero. The statistics make for grim reading for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

All the hype and hoopla which preceded F1’s most seismic driver transfer has evaporated quickly. Ferrari’s car is well short of McLaren’s but Charles Leclerc’s five podiums show the potential Hamilton is, agonisingly, failing to eke out of the SF-25 challenger.

Beyond the figures, the Briton’s despondency at the last two race weekends in Belgium and Hungary – labelling his displays as “useless” and unimaginably suggesting Ferrari should look to replace him – means the summer break arrived at the perfect time.

Hamilton filled his social media with photos of his dog, Roscoe, and stints in the gym. Hopefully, a few weeks of serenity lead to a clearer head, a focused mind and an improvement in performance. At the very least, he can look forward to a mighty reception from the tifosi next week in Monza. It’d be some setting for a first top-three finish.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton is yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari ( AP )

The poisoned chalice: who will race alongside Verstappen in 2026?

A cloud of uncertainty is positioned over Red Bull right now and their sister team Racing Bulls.

Despite Laurent Mekies’ promotion to team principal at the mothership, with Christian Horner sensationally relieved of his duties last month, there is plenty to ponder at Verstappen’s outfit, who’ve fallen some distance backwards after a sensational four-year run of success.

Perhaps Mekies’ biggest dilemma to grapple with over the coming months is what to do about the second seat at Red Bull, F1’s poisoned chalice. Yuki Tsunoda has managed just seven points in 12 races since replacing Liam Lawson, brutally axed after just two races.

All the signs point towards Isack Hadjar making the rapid step-up from Racing Bulls for 2026. But that is far from guaranteed, and much will depend on the remaining 10 races of the season.

Of course, Mekies’s eventual decision will have an impact on Racing Bulls’ 2026 roster too. Could Tsunoda drop back down – or will he drop out of F1 altogether? Will Lawson retain his spot? And what about British teenager Arvid Lindblad, the Red Bull junior who could step up from F2?

open image in gallery Isack Hadjar is the favourite to partner Max Verstappen in 2026 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Mercedes duo finally set for new deals

With Verstappen last month finally putting to bed speculation of a move away from Red Bull for 2026, all systems are go for Mercedes re-signing George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in the coming weeks.

Russell’s season has been dogged by questions over his future at the Silver Arrows, especially given his fierce rivalry with Verstappen. As for Antonelli, the 18-year-old was very downbeat at the last four races, given a drop in performance which was perhaps inevitable given his inexperience.

Both drivers are set to put pen to paper in the near future.

open image in gallery George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are set to sign new deals with Mercedes ( Mercedes-Benz AG )

Alpine merry-go-round

The second seat alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine has registered no points so far this season.

Jack Doohan was axed after six races and Franco Colapinto’s eight-race stint has also been underwhelming. Paul Aron could be the third youngster handed an opportunity. Doohan could return to make his case once more. Or could Flavio Briatore swoop for someone outside his roster?

The Italian is a harsh taskmaster and another driver change before the season concludes should not be ruled out.