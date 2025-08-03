F1 standings after Hungarian GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris held off a thrilling late charge from Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and reduce his F1 world championship rival’s lead to nine points ahead of the summer break.

Norris was running in fourth place but benefited from stopping for tyres one fewer time than his rivals to land his fifth victory of the season.

The British driver took the chequered flag just six tenths ahead of Piastri, who went within centimetres of colliding with Norris on the last-but-one lap when he locked up his front-right tyre at the opening corner.

George Russell passed Charles Leclerc with eight laps to go to take the final spot on the podium. Pole-sitter Leclerc had to settle for fourth. Lewis Hamilton, who urged Ferrari to replace him after he qualified only 12th, finished in the same position, a lap down.

Here’s how the standings look after the Belgian GP sprint

F1 driver standings after Hungarian GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 172 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points

13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( AP )

F1 constructor standings after Hungarian GP

1. McLaren - 559 points

2. Ferrari - 260 points

3. Mercedes - 236 points

4. Red Bull - 194 points

5. Williams - 70 points

6. Aston Martin - 52 points

7. Sauber - 51 points

8. Racing Bulls - 45 points

9. Haas - 35 points

10. Alpine - 20 points