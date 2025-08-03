F1 standings after Hungarian GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri
The McLaren pair are the top-two in the championship standings
Lando Norris held off a thrilling late charge from Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and reduce his F1 world championship rival’s lead to nine points ahead of the summer break.
Norris was running in fourth place but benefited from stopping for tyres one fewer time than his rivals to land his fifth victory of the season.
The British driver took the chequered flag just six tenths ahead of Piastri, who went within centimetres of colliding with Norris on the last-but-one lap when he locked up his front-right tyre at the opening corner.
George Russell passed Charles Leclerc with eight laps to go to take the final spot on the podium. Pole-sitter Leclerc had to settle for fourth. Lewis Hamilton, who urged Ferrari to replace him after he qualified only 12th, finished in the same position, a lap down.
Here’s how the standings look after the Belgian GP sprint
F1 driver standings after Hungarian GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 172 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points
13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Hungarian GP
1. McLaren - 559 points
2. Ferrari - 260 points
3. Mercedes - 236 points
4. Red Bull - 194 points
5. Williams - 70 points
6. Aston Martin - 52 points
7. Sauber - 51 points
8. Racing Bulls - 45 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments