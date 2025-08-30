F1 Dutch GP LIVE: Qualifying updates and times as Norris battles Piastri for pole position
Follow live F1 updates from Zandvoort with title contenders Norris and Piastri favourites for pole
Lando Norris is targeting pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix on F1’s return following a four-week summer break, having gone fastest in both sessions on Friday in Zandvoort.
The McLaren driver faces a title tussle and nine-point deficit with teammate Oscar Piastri and faces a tricky test for the papaya team, with qualifying set to deliver drama later today following FP3.
With 10 races left this season, there is more besides the compelling drivers’ championship title race with Lewis Hamilton desperately searching for a spark to ignite his disappointing start to life at Ferrari, having failed to secure a podium in red this term. The seven-time world champion recovered from two spins on Friday to go sixth fastest, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso came second in FP2 to show promise this weekend.
And Max Verstappen is enduring a rare down year with Red Bull after speculation over his future, but will be hoping for a strong showing in front of his home fans.
Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent below:
Tsunoda out in Q2!
Alonso and Lawson knock out Antonelli and Tsunoda at the death!
Bottom-five and out in Q2 (11-15): Antonelli, Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Gasly, Albon
Now time for the top-10 shootout...
Lando Norris sets quickest time ever in Zandvoort!
Norris, with a 1:08:874, sets the new lap record at this circuit!
And it’s not even Q3 yet! Piastri is also just 0.090 seconds off the pace.
Further down, bottom-five (11-15): Alonso, Lawson, Sainz, Bortoleto, Gasly
5:00 to go in Q2.
Q2 underway!
Time for the second phase of qualifying where, once more, we’ll lose the slowest five drivers ahead of the top-10 shootout for pole.
The clock starts counting down from 15 minutes...
Hulkenberg out in Q1!
The German doesn’t make it - and it’s a double elimination for Haas!
Bottom-five and out in Q1 (16-20): Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Bearman, Stroll
Both Ferraris made it comfortably in the end.
Onto Q2...
Ferrari struggling
Hamilton P11, Leclerc P14. Work to do for both here!
Bottom-five (16-20): Bortoleto, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Ocon, Stroll
Stroll, as expected, won’t take part in the rest of the session - he’ll be starting P20.
But everyone else is heading out for another lap. 3:00 to go in Q1...
Lando Norris P1 early on
By a tenth to Piastri, Norris is in first early on. Of course, doesn’t matter too much until Q3.
Further down, current bottom-five (16-20): Leclerc Ocon, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Stroll
Plenty of time to go though.
7:00 to go in Q1...
Stroll crashes!
Another nightmare for Lance Stroll!
The Aston Martin driver spins violently off the circuit and into the wall!
However, he’s rebounded back onto the track and has driven the car back - so no red flag!
Would assume he’s out of the session, though. 10:00 to go in Q1...
Q1 underway!
Under beautiful, clear blue skies in Zandvoort, amid a terrific atmosphere, we’re underway with the first phase of qualifying!
18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying.
Yuki Tsunoda is the first car out on track...
Norris vs Piastri
Four pole positions apiece between the McLaren title contenders - who will come out on top today?
