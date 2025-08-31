Zak Brown doesn't expect Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to properly fall out in their battle for the F1 title

Oscar Piastri beat title rival Lando Norris in a thrilling battle for pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix as McLaren again blew away the field at Zandvoort.

Norris has won three of the last four races to close within nine points of team-mate Piastri in the drivers’ championship with 10 rounds remaining. But it was the Australian who came out on top in the qualifying scrap, delivering a sensational lap to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds and claim his fifth pole of the season.

The British driver could not respond and will hope to hit back on the run down to the first corner, but will have to keep an eye on home favourite Max Verstappen, who put his Red Bull third on the grid.

The four-time world champion was 0.263 seconds off the pole pace and will have a tough task to keep the McLaren duo within range and delight the fervent Dutch support on Sunday. Isack Hadjar was an impressive fourth for Racing Bulls, with George Russell fifth for Mercedes and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton seventh.

