Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 Dutch GP LIVE: Race latest updates and times with Piastri on pole ahead of title rival Norris

Follow live F1 updates from Zandvoort with championship leader Piastri starting at the front

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 31 August 2025 14:00 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Zak Brown doesn't expect Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to properly fall out in their battle for the F1 title

Oscar Piastri beat title rival Lando Norris in a thrilling battle for pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix as McLaren again blew away the field at Zandvoort.

Norris has won three of the last four races to close within nine points of team-mate Piastri in the drivers’ championship with 10 rounds remaining. But it was the Australian who came out on top in the qualifying scrap, delivering a sensational lap to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds and claim his fifth pole of the season.

The British driver could not respond and will hope to hit back on the run down to the first corner, but will have to keep an eye on home favourite Max Verstappen, who put his Red Bull third on the grid.

The four-time world champion was 0.263 seconds off the pole pace and will have a tough task to keep the McLaren duo within range and delight the fervent Dutch support on Sunday. Isack Hadjar was an impressive fourth for Racing Bulls, with George Russell fifth for Mercedes and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton seventh.

Live stream link

Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent below:

Start time for Dutch GP:

The race at Circuit Zandvoort starts at 2pm (BST) on Sunday.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 15:50

A reminder of the starting grid for the race in Zandvoort:

1. Oscar Piastri

2. Lando Norris

3. Max Verstappen

4. Isack Hadjar

5. George Russell

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Liam Lawson

9. Carlos Sainz

10. Fernando Alonso

11. Kimi Antonelli

12. Yuki Tsunoda

13. Gabriel Bortoleto

14. Pierre Gasly

15. Alex Albon

16. Franco Colapinto

17. Nico Hulkenberg

18. Esteban Ocon

19. Lance Stroll

Pit lane. Ollie Bearman

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:59

Dutch Grand Prix

Here we go then!

Oscar Piastri on pole for the very short run down into turn 1 but - as shown last year - second can get a jump down the inside, can Lando Norris do that today?

Max Verstappen can’t be counted out in third at his home race, with Isack Hadjar in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton is down in seventh - what can he do around Zandvoort?

We’re about to find out!

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:58

McLaren CEO Zak Brown:

On his two drivers and strategy: “We let them go! Qualifying was awesome to see both drivers at the top of the game.

“They’re free to race, Max will stick his nose in – just need a clean first lap.

“The constructors is looking pretty good, we don’t want to change the way we approach a weekend, don’t want to be irresponsible, want to keep doing what we’ve been doing to this point.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown
McLaren CEO Zak Brown (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:51

George Russell, who starts P5:

“Overtaking here is one of the hardest but a few raindrops in the sky, just being alert quickly.

“Isack did a great job, I think we’ll have the pace advantage over him today.”

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:48

Time for the Dutch national anthem in Zandvoort

Amid a rapturous atmosphere on the North Sea coast, it’s time for the national anthem of the Netherlands.

Performed on the grid by Henk Poort....

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:46

Dutch international and new Tottenham signing Xavi Simons on the grid:

“I’ve been here in a couple of times.

“Very happy to make this step with Tottenham.

“I’m supporting Max.”

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:44

Lando Norris eyeing a quick start to get ahead of Oscar Piastri

“About getting a perfect start, it’s my best chance. That’s all I can try and do, if things don’t go my way, I have a long race ahead of me and hope for the best.”

On Verstappen in P3: “We’re eyes forward, we know he can be an issue but we know that in every single race, will try and stay ahead of him at the beginning but am confident we can get him back later on if not.”

“The start is my best opportunity.”

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:40

Isack Hadjar was the star man in qualifying

A brilliant P4 for the Frenchman - can he claim a first F1 podium today?

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:35

Driver Standings heading into round 15:

Piastri has a nine-point lead in the world championship to McLaren teammate Norris:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points

13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson31 August 2025 13:30

