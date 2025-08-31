The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Dutch GP LIVE: Race latest updates and times with Piastri on pole ahead of title rival Norris
Follow live F1 updates from Zandvoort with championship leader Piastri starting at the front
Oscar Piastri beat title rival Lando Norris in a thrilling battle for pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix as McLaren again blew away the field at Zandvoort.
Norris has won three of the last four races to close within nine points of team-mate Piastri in the drivers’ championship with 10 rounds remaining. But it was the Australian who came out on top in the qualifying scrap, delivering a sensational lap to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds and claim his fifth pole of the season.
The British driver could not respond and will hope to hit back on the run down to the first corner, but will have to keep an eye on home favourite Max Verstappen, who put his Red Bull third on the grid.
The four-time world champion was 0.263 seconds off the pole pace and will have a tough task to keep the McLaren duo within range and delight the fervent Dutch support on Sunday. Isack Hadjar was an impressive fourth for Racing Bulls, with George Russell fifth for Mercedes and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton seventh.
Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent below:
Start time for Dutch GP:
The race at Circuit Zandvoort starts at 2pm (BST) on Sunday.
A reminder of the starting grid for the race in Zandvoort:
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. Max Verstappen
4. Isack Hadjar
5. George Russell
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Liam Lawson
9. Carlos Sainz
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Kimi Antonelli
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Gabriel Bortoleto
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Alex Albon
16. Franco Colapinto
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Lance Stroll
Pit lane. Ollie Bearman
Dutch Grand Prix
Here we go then!
Oscar Piastri on pole for the very short run down into turn 1 but - as shown last year - second can get a jump down the inside, can Lando Norris do that today?
Max Verstappen can’t be counted out in third at his home race, with Isack Hadjar in fourth.
Lewis Hamilton is down in seventh - what can he do around Zandvoort?
We’re about to find out!
McLaren CEO Zak Brown:
On his two drivers and strategy: “We let them go! Qualifying was awesome to see both drivers at the top of the game.
“They’re free to race, Max will stick his nose in – just need a clean first lap.
“The constructors is looking pretty good, we don’t want to change the way we approach a weekend, don’t want to be irresponsible, want to keep doing what we’ve been doing to this point.”
George Russell, who starts P5:
“Overtaking here is one of the hardest but a few raindrops in the sky, just being alert quickly.
“Isack did a great job, I think we’ll have the pace advantage over him today.”
Time for the Dutch national anthem in Zandvoort
Amid a rapturous atmosphere on the North Sea coast, it’s time for the national anthem of the Netherlands.
Performed on the grid by Henk Poort....
Dutch international and new Tottenham signing Xavi Simons on the grid:
“I’ve been here in a couple of times.
“Very happy to make this step with Tottenham.
“I’m supporting Max.”
Lando Norris eyeing a quick start to get ahead of Oscar Piastri
“About getting a perfect start, it’s my best chance. That’s all I can try and do, if things don’t go my way, I have a long race ahead of me and hope for the best.”
On Verstappen in P3: “We’re eyes forward, we know he can be an issue but we know that in every single race, will try and stay ahead of him at the beginning but am confident we can get him back later on if not.”
“The start is my best opportunity.”
Isack Hadjar was the star man in qualifying
A brilliant P4 for the Frenchman - can he claim a first F1 podium today?
Driver Standings heading into round 15:
Piastri has a nine-point lead in the world championship to McLaren teammate Norris:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points
13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
