Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri beat title rival Lando Norris in a thrilling battle for pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix as McLaren again blew away the field at Zandvoort.

Norris has won three of the last four races to close within nine points of team-mate Piastri in the drivers’ championship with 10 rounds remaining.

But it was the Australian who came out on top in the qualifying scrap, delivering a sensational lap to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds and claim his fifth pole of the season.

open image in gallery Oscar Piastri pipped Lando Norris to pole position in Zandvoort ( Getty Images )

Norris played down talk that momentum was on his side ahead of the resumption following the summer break.

He had returned in commanding fashion, topping all three practice sessions, but – as so often this season – Piastri found the answer when he needed it.

Norris: “It was close, it has been close the whole weekend. Disappointed not to be on pole but it was close.

“I’m in a good position. We will have some fun tomorrow.”

McLaren’s dominance over the rest of the field set up a head-to-head shoot-out between the title protagonists and they exchanged fastest times throughout qualifying.

open image in gallery Piastri leads the world championship by nine points ( PA Wire )

Norris laid down a marker in Q2 with a Zandvoort lap record but Piastri bettered that with his first run in Q3, to sit 12 thousandths of a second ahead of his team-mate.

TOP-10 - DUTCH GP QUALIFYING 1. Oscar Piastri 2. Lando Norris 3. Max Verstappen 4. Isack Hadjar 5. George Russell 6. Charles Leclerc 7. Lewis Hamilton 8. Liam Lawson 9. Carlos Sainz 10. Fernando Alonso

The British driver could not respond and will hope to hit back on the run down to the first corner but will have to keep an eye on home favourite Max Verstappen, who put his Red Bull third on the grid.

The four-time world champion was 0.263 seconds off the pole pace and will have a tough task to keep the McLaren duo within range and delight the fervent Dutch support on Sunday.

Isack Hadjar was an impressive fourth for Racing Bulls with George Russell fifth for Mercedes and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton seventh.

The seven-time world champion said on Thursday he was determined to enjoy his driving again, after describing himself as “absolutely useless” when he started and finished 12th in Hungary last time out.

open image in gallery Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third-fastest at his home race

Hamilton may struggle to find much joy in Ferrari’s pace this weekend, regularly over a second-and-a-half adrift during practice and his fastest lap was over seven tenths off the pole pace.

Lance Stroll suffered another moment to forget in the early stages of qualifying.

The Canadian walked away from a serious crash into the wall on Friday and was in trouble again at the start of Q1, dipping a wheel into the grass before careering nose-first into the barriers.

Attempts to fix his Aston Martin, which had shown genuine pace throughout the weekend, were in vain.