The Formula 1 season continues after its return in Belgium last week with this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with Max Verstappen holding a healthy 93-point lead in the World Championship with eight races to go.

The Red Bull star stormed to victory at Spa-Francorchamps at the weekend, winning by a margin of 18 seconds to team-mate Sergio Perez despite starting in P14 due to an engine penalty; Carlos Sainz took the other podium spot as he held off George Russell late on, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth.

Lewis Hamilton retired for the first time this season following a first-lap collision with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso; the Mercedes star admitted responsibility for the incident afterwards and despite Alonso’s “idiot” comment over team radio, the former McLaren duo have since buried the hatchet.

This weekend, 2-4 September, sees F1 roll into Zandvoort, which returned to the calendar last year when Verstappen comfortably won his home Grand Prix in front of his adoring home fans amid a fever-pitch atmosphere on the Dutch coast.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After Formula 1 returned at Spa last week, the drivers head to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grannd Prix from 2-4 September.

First and second practice takes place at 11:30am and 3pm (BST) respecively on Friday September 2nd, before third practice at 11am on Saturday September 3rd and qualifying at 2pm (BST).

The race on Sunday September 4th starts at 2pm (BST).

F1 heads to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grannd Prix from 2-4 September (Getty Images)

What has been said?

Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Red Bull chief technology officer Adrian Newey for the “phenomenal job” he has done with the championship-leading 2022 car.

Max Verstappen currently has a 91-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings after 14 races, with Red Bull also 118 points out in front in the constructors’ standings. Meanwhile, Mercedes, who have won the constructors’ championship eight years in a row, have been well off the pace in 2022 with their unique “no sidepods” design and are yet to win a grand prix.

Hamilton, who has eight races left to keep up his record of winning a grand prix in every year he’s competed in Formula One, paid tribute to Newey for nailing the new regulations this season with Red Bull’s RB18, referring to his own rookie car in 2007 at McLaren too.

“They’ve [Red Bull] got the aero-balance right, great ride quality, no problems with bumps,’ Hamilton said, in the media pen ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“They’re an amazing team and have done a phenomenal job. Adrian Newey doesn’t generally build bad cars. My first championship car [in 2007] was an evolution of his car. He did a thesis [from the University of Southampton] on ground-effect cars. It’s no surprise, he’s one of the only ones who draws these cars by hand.”

Red Bull chief technology officer Adrian Newey has been praised by Lewis Hamilton (Getty Images)

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 284 points

2. Sergio Perez - 191 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 186 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 171 points

5. George Russell - 170 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 64 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 51 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Lance Stroll - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Max Verstappen has a 93-point lead in the World Championship (REUTERS)

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 15 — NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November